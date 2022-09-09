Read full article on original website
Injured Bloomington teen, Ethan Glynn, removed from ventilator and talking
MINNEAPOLIS — Bloomington Jefferson freshman football player Ethan Glynn is making progress 10 days after suffering a serious injury. According to his CaringBridge page, Ethan was taken off a ventilator and is now talking. "We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest," Ethan's...
fox9.com
'Workmanlike, squared': Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.
Minnesota piles up 679 yards, crushes Western Illinois 62-10
Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts each tallied two of Minnesota’s seven rushing touchdowns as the Golden Gophers cruised past Western
Hudson Star-Observer
Updated: Little Brown Jug going back to River Falls (23 photos)
After two years in the Hudson trophy case, the Little Brown Jug will spend at least the next year in River Falls after the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the 105th meeting between the two teams Friday night in Hudson. River Falls wins Little Brown Jug (23 photos) Both...
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards tweets apology after 'disrespectful' Instagram video goes viral
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards apologized on Twitter Sunday for derogatory, anti-LGBTQ comments he recently made on social media. In an Instagram story, which was recorded and shared before it was deleted, Edwards was heard calling a group of Black men who were hugging on the sidewalk "queer-a** n****s." Edwards was riding in a car in the video.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities jumps to 23rd in annual rankings
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S News and World Report ranked the University of Minnesota Twin Cities at 23rd nationwide in its latest survey, the U of M's highest ranking in over a decade. Among the over 400 public and private institutions considered for the National Universities category, the Twin Cities campus...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset responds by doubling up Prescott
The ability to respond to what the opponent did during the game was huge for the Somerset football team Friday night. Prescott tied the game with four minutes left before Somerset responded with a 73-yard drive that produced the winning touchdown, giving Somerset its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, 16-8. Somerset and Prescott are now among the four teams in the middle of the MBC standings with 1-1 records.
Canadian boy gets life-saving treatment at Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy is helping bring awareness to a disease that's so rare only about a dozen children are treated for it every year at M Health Fairview. The Canadian-born boy is tested every year in Minnesota after surviving the rare, genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
15,000 Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — After months of negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and Minnesota's heath systems, health care workers hit the picket lines in the Twin Cities and Duluth Monday at 7 a.m. This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the MNA. Picketing...
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
KARE 11
