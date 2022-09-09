MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.

