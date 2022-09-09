ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

NJ.com

Point Pleasant Boro over Central Regional - Girls soccer recap

Point Pleasant Boro held on for a 3-2 victory over Central Regional in Bayville thanks to two goals by Madison Bjorndahl. She added an assist as well. The second half featured four of the five goals as both teams were able to find the back of the net twice. Point Boro (2-0) led 1-0 heading into the break and was able to hang on late. Ava Bjorndahl made 10 saves for the Panthers.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap

Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Neptune over Pinelands - Girls soccer recap

After a scoreless first half, Kaitlyn Hankins scored twice in the final 45 minutes as Neptune defeated Pinelands, 2-0 in Neptune. After going 2-13 last year, Neptune is now 1-1. Elizabeth Podlaski made six saves for the winners. Pinelands fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex Tech over Belvidere -Boys soccer recap

Mohamed Fofanah’s two goals and an assist lifted Sussex Tech to a 4-2 victory over Belvidere in Sparta. Tyler Alvarez scored two goals for Sussex Tech (1-2) and Bruno Martinez made eight saves. Pete Discafani had a pair of first half goals for Belvidere (1-1) and Aaron Losco had...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins

It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Schalick over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Evan Sepers and Elijah Cummings each found the back of the net to help Schalick beat Pennsville 2-0 in Pennsville. Luke Costantino and Oliver Balbuena-Reyes registered assists and Gabe Endres made five saves to earn the shutout. Schalick evened its record at 1-1 and Pennsville fell to 0-2. The N.J....
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap

Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Salem over Pennsville - Field hockey recap

Autumn Foote scored twice and set up another goal to lead Salem to a 5-1 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Morgan VanDover added a goal and an assist and Abby Boggs made four saves to help Salem even its record at 1-1. Ruby Hassler scored for Pennsville (0-2). The N.J....
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

