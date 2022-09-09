ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Utility Company ends of power shutoffs around state

Pacific Power announced late Saturday afternoon they were ending power cuts that were put in place in an effort to prevent wildfire starts. In a press release the company weather conditions eased allowing crews to patrol lines and perform safety checks. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Latino Fest returns, in person, to Central Oregon

People gathered in Madras Saturday for the return of one of Central Oregon’s biggest cultural festivals. It was an all-out cultural celebration at Sahalee Park as people gathered for Latino Fest. It’s the first time the event was held in person since 2019. The organization Latino Community Association...
MADRAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy