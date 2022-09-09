Read full article on original website
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says the poor air quality is expected to continue Tuesday...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Utility Company ends of power shutoffs around state
Pacific Power announced late Saturday afternoon they were ending power cuts that were put in place in an effort to prevent wildfire starts. In a press release the company weather conditions eased allowing crews to patrol lines and perform safety checks. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding...
▶️ Latino Fest returns, in person, to Central Oregon
People gathered in Madras Saturday for the return of one of Central Oregon’s biggest cultural festivals. It was an all-out cultural celebration at Sahalee Park as people gathered for Latino Fest. It’s the first time the event was held in person since 2019. The organization Latino Community Association...
