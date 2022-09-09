Read full article on original website
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap
Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O’Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
Life Center defeats Pilgrim Academy - Boys soccer recap
Luiz Recchimuzzi’s hat trick helped lead Life Center past Pilgrim Academy 7-1 in Florence. Life Center (3-0) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first half with two goals from Ever Maradiaga before putting the game away in the second with four more scores. Maradiaga has six goals in his last three games.
Neptune over Pinelands - Boys soccer recap
Ernst Louisius scored two goals to lead Neptune past Pinelands, 4-0, in Egg Harbor Township. Kervins Lafortune and Jack Tinik also scored for Neptune (1-1), which led just 1-0 at the break. Kevin O’Neil made 10 save for the shutout. Pinelands outshot Neptune 10-9. Aaron Johnson made five saves...
Shots fired near Rowan campus, but no one hit or arrested, cops say
No one was struck by gunfire when shot rang out near the Rowan University campus in Glassboro early Sunday, authorities said. Officers were on the scene of a large off-campus house party trying to clear the crowds out of the street shortly before 2 a.m. when gunshots rang out in the area, Glassboro police said in a statement.
Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
