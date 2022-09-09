Read full article on original website
Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap
Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1.
Salem over Pennsville - Field hockey recap
Autumn Foote scored twice and set up another goal to lead Salem to a 5-1 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Morgan VanDover added a goal and an assist and Abby Boggs made four saves to help Salem even its record at 1-1. Ruby Hassler scored for Pennsville (0-2). The N.J....
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap
Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O’Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
Neptune over Pinelands - Boys soccer recap
Ernst Louisius scored two goals to lead Neptune past Pinelands, 4-0, in Egg Harbor Township. Kervins Lafortune and Jack Tinik also scored for Neptune (1-1), which led just 1-0 at the break. Kevin O’Neil made 10 save for the shutout. Pinelands outshot Neptune 10-9. Aaron Johnson made five saves...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
No. 11 Hunterdon Central over North Hunterdon - boys soccer recap
Senior Jonathan Schess and classmate Colin Adams each scored a goal as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated North Hunterdon, 2-1 in Annadale. Hunterdon Central (2-1) bounced back from a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Pingry. North Hunterdon (1-2) received a goal from Logan Priesler. The...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Lindenwold over Woodbury - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez lifted Lindenwold past Woodbury with a double-overtime goal in Lindenwold’s 1-0 win at home. Bayron Guarddado notched the assist on the goal while Brandon Martinelli made five saves. Austin Sylvester made six saves for Woodbury. Lindenwold is now 2-0 on the season while Woodbury is 0-2. The...
Florence over Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Senior Chris Krall scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead Florence to a 4-3 win over Palmyra in Florence. The winning Flashes improved to 3-0 this year. Krall has now totaled four goals and two assists in the first three games after totaling 14 goals and 15 assists last season.
