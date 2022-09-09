Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game
The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be
It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:. "O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake. "Alabama Offensive Coordinator...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Injury
The Dallas Cowboys know who their starting quarterback will be moving forward. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Monday afternoon that Cooper Rush will be their starter until Dak Prescott is ready to come back. He also said that the team is going to explore all options regarding a third quarterback.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0