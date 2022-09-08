Powerful Play in L.A. Keeps Spotlight on Maya Massacres in Guatemala

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 (LOS ANGELES)–With rain and wind in the forecast for Saturday, LADWP has scheduled additional field crews who are ready to respond to and restore outages, should they occur. The most frequent cause of power outages during heavy rain and wind storms is flying debris, like tree branches and palm fronds, that can make contact with power lines, resulting in outages. This is particularly true with the first rain after an extended period of time, and especially after dry conditions like the kind the region has seen as a result of the drought.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO