Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Popular Community Event Returns Again to East Fishkill, NY
Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up. A...
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Colorful Kickoff Event for the Hudson Valley’s Newest Restaurant
The Hudson Valley is filled with new experiences in each county. There is a wide variety for everyone. In Dutchess County, Casa Mexico recently opened under new ownership. Emma's Cafe & Cones also opened this month in Dutchess County, NY. In Orange County, a new accessory and jewelry store opened....
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident
WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?
Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting. UPDATE: The Troopers involved in the shooting incident which occurred on September 9, 2022 in the town of Wawarsing have been identified as Trooper Elias E. Strickland and Trooper Jason T. Wurtz. Trooper Strickland deployed a taser during the incident and Trooper Wurtz fired his issued firearm. Both Troopers are assigned to Troop F.
Man arrested after Thruway traffic stop in Albany
A man has been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Carmelo Castro, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on September 11.
