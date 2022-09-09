ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Man stabbed to death in Porterville

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQwK6_0hnueaxx00 Tulare County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at about 3 pm at Leggett Street and East Orange Avenue in Porterville.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies say they are trying to find the suspect, who was last seen leaving northbound on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspect escapes after officer fires at him: Lindsay police

LINDSAY, Calif. ( ) – Authorities in Tulare County are searching for a man they say may have been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Lindsay Saturday night. Lindsay police say officers were talking to a person sitting in a broken down vehicle at Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They say they saw a weapon in the backseat. When the officers asked the driver about it, they say he immediately took off running.
LINDSAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET 17

27 arrested, 16 vehicles impounded during several ‘takeover sideshows’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#East Orange Avenue
L.A. Weekly

Rider Dies in Solo-Motorcycle Crash on Cartmill Avenue [Tulare, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Accident on Retherford Street. The incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. Per the California Highway Patrol, the main events that led to the crash remain unknown, but a motorcyclist was involved in the collision. Police officials said paramedics on the scene...
TULARE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose. Still life. Oxycodone. Oxycodone is a narcotic pain reliever. Oxycodone has a high abuse potential and is prescribed for moderate to high pain relief associated with injuries, bursitis, dislocation, fractures, neuralgia, arthritis, and lower back and.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets life term for gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him […]
SHAFTER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects

EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
EARLIMART, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shafter gang member sentenced to 44 years, 4 months in gang shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Shafter gang member received 44 years and four months in prison relating to shooting a man outside of his home in Shafter. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced on Friday on attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and gang-related charges. On Oct. 17,...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy