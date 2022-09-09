Read full article on original website
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
8 Underrated Movies Directed by Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is a legend within the world of cinema. He's revered for his extensive filmography, his passion for film and efforts to preserve old movies for future generations, and for how influential he's been. Many directors who've found success in a post-Scorsese world include him as a source of inspiration, and he's truly made the film world better with his presence and his excellent movies.
Wednesday Addams Mocks The Emmys in New Clip
Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton-directed Netflix show Wednesday, mocks the Emmys in a fun clip posted to the official Netflix Twitter. The clip breaks the fourth wall and addresses the Emmy nominees in typical Wednesday deadpan humor and morbid wit. The clip features Wednesday,...
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Lizzo is Halfway to the Coveted Status of EGOT Winner
It’s been an exciting night at the 74th Television Academy Awards ceremony, which took place Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Amanda Seyfried’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series win for her portrayal of crooked medical entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Elizabeth Meriwether and Hulu’s The Dropout to Jennifer Coolidge’s well deserved Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series win for her work on Mike White and HBO’s The White Lotus, excitement is in the air. And for one platform jumping performer, an EGOT is just two letters away.
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Primetime Emmys 2022 — All of the Lead Acting Predictions
The Primetime Emmy Awards are once again back in full swing, with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating its 74th year. The CBS ceremony is set to air on September 12 at 8:00 PM EST. These important annual awards show honors the hard work and creativity of actors, directors, crew members, creatives, casting directors, writers, and entertainment professionals involved in the television and streaming industry.
Amanda Seyfried Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Amanda Seyfried has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Toni Collette for The Staircase,...
Michael Keaton Wins For Lead Actor in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Michael Keaton has won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed Dopesick series. The competition was steep, as he was up against Colin Firth in The Staircase, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, Himmesh Patel in Station Eleven, and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.
'Elvis' Rocks Past $150 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Despite being available on both PVOD and the HBO Max streaming service, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is still making noise at the box office. The maximalist music biopic has now passed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office, after over two months of release. It's currently the eighth-biggest film of the year, ahead of major titles such as Nope, Lightyear and Uncharted. Worldwide, the film has made more than $280 million, and has a shot at passing the $300 million mark when the dust settles. As they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings, or until Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker croaks.
