Apex, NC

WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0

North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

RailRiders rappel past Bulls, 14-2

Durham, N.C. — Bulls right fielder Luke Raley ripped two hits, including a home run, and shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed two knocks, however RailRiders left fielder Chris Owings smashed two longballs and drove in five runs in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 14-2 victory over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss combined with Jacksonville’s victory over Iowa narrows Durham’s lead to one and a half games in the International League East Division standings.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Doeren's name has come up at Nebraska. Here's what NC State's head coach had to say about it.

Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost after Saturday's home loss to Georgia Southern, starting its coaching search and the rumor mill early. NC State coach Dave Doeren has been included on several lists published by media members as a potential candidate for the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten. ESPN's Pete Thamel had Doeren listed as a potential candidate, as did the Omaha World-Herald.
LINCOLN, NE
Sports
WRAL News

Adam Sandler to play Raleigh show

Raleigh, N.C. — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be bringing his upcoming comedy tour to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 13, the venue announced Monday. Sandler's North American tour starts Oct. 21 in Allentown, Penn. The tour will include 15 cities. The former "Saturday Night Live" star...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills

Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time

Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

QueenBurger opening brick-and-mortar space this week

Durham, N.C. — QueenBurger will open its first brick-and-mortar space in American Tobacco Campus on Thursday, owners announced. The space at 359 Blackwell St., directly adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, will include a 15-foot cocktail bar and an open-air setting. A colorful mural and upbeat atmosphere are meant to create an "all are welcome" setting.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Dollar General sales Sept. 11-17: Ajax dish liquid, Scott bath tissue, Xtra laundry detergent, diapers

* Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Dollar General has new sales this week including Ajax Dish Liquid, Betty Crocker Frosting, Clover Valley Coffee Pods, Febreze Plug Warmer, Scott Bath Tissue, Xtra Laundry Detergent, Gentle Steps diapers, 10% off gift card offer for various restaurants and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Durham police: Man killed, 3 injured in shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department on Sunday was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured. Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55. When they arrived, they found three men...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

