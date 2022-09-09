Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
No. 1 Apex, No. 10 Green Level battle for Wake County Cup live on HSOT this Saturday
Cary, N.C. — The boys soccer teams from Green Level and Apex will meet in the Wake County Cup championship game on Saturday evening, which will be streamed live across all HighSchoolOT platforms. The championship game will begin at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday at Green Level High School....
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
RailRiders rappel past Bulls, 14-2
Durham, N.C. — Bulls right fielder Luke Raley ripped two hits, including a home run, and shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed two knocks, however RailRiders left fielder Chris Owings smashed two longballs and drove in five runs in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 14-2 victory over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss combined with Jacksonville’s victory over Iowa narrows Durham’s lead to one and a half games in the International League East Division standings.
Doeren's name has come up at Nebraska. Here's what NC State's head coach had to say about it.
Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost after Saturday's home loss to Georgia Southern, starting its coaching search and the rumor mill early. NC State coach Dave Doeren has been included on several lists published by media members as a potential candidate for the Cornhuskers of the Big Ten. ESPN's Pete Thamel had Doeren listed as a potential candidate, as did the Omaha World-Herald.
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
Adam Sandler to play Raleigh show
Raleigh, N.C. — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be bringing his upcoming comedy tour to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 13, the venue announced Monday. Sandler's North American tour starts Oct. 21 in Allentown, Penn. The tour will include 15 cities. The former "Saturday Night Live" star...
Weeklong lane closure begins on US 70 in Wilson's Mills
Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
QueenBurger opening brick-and-mortar space this week
Durham, N.C. — QueenBurger will open its first brick-and-mortar space in American Tobacco Campus on Thursday, owners announced. The space at 359 Blackwell St., directly adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, will include a 15-foot cocktail bar and an open-air setting. A colorful mural and upbeat atmosphere are meant to create an "all are welcome" setting.
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
Dollar General sales Sept. 11-17: Ajax dish liquid, Scott bath tissue, Xtra laundry detergent, diapers
* Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Dollar General has new sales this week including Ajax Dish Liquid, Betty Crocker Frosting, Clover Valley Coffee Pods, Febreze Plug Warmer, Scott Bath Tissue, Xtra Laundry Detergent, Gentle Steps diapers, 10% off gift card offer for various restaurants and more.
E-bicycle rider struck, killed on US 301 in Johnston County
Four Oaks, N.C. — A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on a dark stretch of U.S. Highway 301, north of Four Oaks. The chief of police confirmed the e-cyclist was struck...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Durham police: Man killed, 3 injured in shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department on Sunday was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured. Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Carolina Highway 55. When they arrived, they found three men...
'This is a serious charge': Man accused of threatening to shoot up Wake County school in Snapchat video
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to link a 23-year-old Mebane man to a Snapchat video threatening to “shoot up” an unspecified high school in Zebulon. Two squad cars were seen outside East Wake Academy for much of the school day and officers patrolled...
Car overturns in overnight Raleigh crash that sends 3 people to the hospital
A two-car collision in Raleigh sent three people to the hospital overnight. The crash happened on Skycrest Drive near Hill Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The WRAL Breaking News tracker arrived to find both damaged vehicles still at the scene – one of them upside down. Police...
Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant
Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
