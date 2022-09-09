ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day party held on Thursday

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUcKP_0hnueJ9i00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish Cultural Center partnered with the St. Patrick’s Committee of West Springfield to host a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day party Thursday evening.

The celebrations kicked-off in the Trinity Pub which included live music, dancing, raffles and a cocktail competition.

Meghan Serafin on the Board of Directors at the Irish Cultural Center told 22News, “We’re here to celebrate our Irish heritage and culture, and we have the Irish Cultural Center as well as the West Springfield Parade Committee together to celebrate half way to St. Patricks Day!”

Local St. Patrick’s parade committees took part in the cocktail competition in a battle for the best mixes.

