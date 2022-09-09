Read full article on original website
An emotional visit. Prince Harry touched down in London one day after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The duke, 37, was spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport on Friday, September 9. Earlier that morning, Harry was seen leaving Balmoral Castle in Scotland and boarding a plane from Aberdeen International Airport. His father, King Charles III, departed from the same airport on Friday morning, returning to London to deliver his first official address as the new British monarch.
Mourning the queen. Prince Charles paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she died on Thursday, September 8. “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles’ statement began. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at 96 years old. Prince Philip will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel next to his wife.
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 today, with members of the royal family rushing to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the breaking news that the monarch’s doctors were concerned for her health. Although Prince William was among those who arrived at Balmoral, a grim-faced Duchess Kate...
"She adored dogs, they were her first love and they will be her last," one royal expert told Newsweek.
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
PRINCE Andrew and Princess Anne have today joined the royals at Balmoral to be with the Queen amid her latest health fears. Buckingham Palace revealed today doctors are "concerned" by Her Majesty's health with her immediate family members informed. Princess Anne and Prince Andrew are the latest of her children...
KATE Middleton looked sombre on a drive through Windsor this afternoon following the Queen's tragic death. The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore dark sunglasses and a black top on her way to pick up her children from school. It is the first time Kate has been seen since Her...
There are some things that define the British royal family: a lineage that stretches back into the mists of time, a collection of really nice tiaras and a net worth of around $28 billion—more than the gross domestic product of some countries. Calculating how much the British royal family is worth takes adding up a long list of assets, including real estate and farmlands, palaces and duchies (like the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster) and really big jewels.
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are at or en route to Balmoral, after Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors said they were “concerned” for her health and are keeping her under medical supervision.
