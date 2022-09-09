ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Opens Up About His Injury On The Final Season And Why It Scared Him So Much

By Megan Behnke
 4 days ago
Daryl Dixon has gotten his fair share of bruises, cuts, and beatings (although fortunately no zombie bites) over the years of AMC's The Walking Dead , but actor Norman Reedus had a real-life scare earlier this year. Reedus suffered a concussion on set while filming the final season of the series , and now the actor is opening up about that scary moment.

In March, Reedus’ spokesperson stated that he suffered a concussion on set and would be resting for a few days. It pushed back the production of The Walking Dead , and while at the time it wasn’t known how serious it was, Reedus recently told EW about it and how he was shaken up by the incident:

It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell.

This isn't the first time that Norman Reedus has sustained an injury, but this one clearly shook him more than the others. Understandably, the experience has stuck with him. Following the injury, doctors ran all the tests they could to ensure that Reedus was on the mend, and the actor looked back at those moments. At the time, he didn’t know if he would be okay, as he shared:

I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s---. I failed the light test. I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts.

Norman Reedus had already had to deal with headaches and light sensitivity due to a metal eye socket. Luckily, the actor apparently got right back into zombie-fighting shape to finish The Walking Dead . He's also not leaving the zombie apocalypse behind, with a highly anticipated Daryl Dixon spinoff on the way.

Not long after Reedus suffered his concussion, he was back on set to finish out the filming of The Walking Dead . He and Greg Nicotero celebrated 12 years of filming the series while wrapping up on the last day. He looked to be in good health, but now that he has shared more of the story of what he went through, it's clear that it wasn't easy for him.

Meanwhile, Norman Reedus has been busy since finishing his work in front of the camera on The Walking Dead (and hopefully making sure he doesn’t get knocked on the head again). The actor was filming new episodes of his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus , which even included Keanu Reeves . Hopefully, he will also be careful with the upcoming Daryl spinoff , which has seen controversy in recent months due to Melissa McBride leaving .

The final run of The Walking Dead episodes begins on Sunday, October 2 on AMC, with the finale set for Sunday, November 20. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming up!

