LINCOLN – Three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has been fired. He ends his coaching career at NU with a 16-31 record, which includes a 5-22 record in games decided by one score. The last loss- and game – of his tenure followed the script, as NU lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern after giving up 642 yards to a Sun Belt squad with a new head coach of its own.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO