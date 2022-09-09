Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost's ex-UCF quarterback: Nebraska's talent 'not close' to undefeated 2017 Knights
It didn't work out for Scott Frost at Nebraska, but his quarterback at his last stop doesn't believe the coach's reputation should be tarnished. Instead, McKenzie Milton is shifting the attention to what he deems a talent gap between his 2017 undefeated UCF Knights and the Frost-era Huskers. On the...
North Platte Telegraph
After coaching change, uncertainty surrounds Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class
Two days after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class might still be trying to figure out where they stand. There are 14 players in the 2023 class who had previously announced their commitment to Nebraska, and none have publicly reopened their recruitment or shown any signs of decommitting.
North Platte Telegraph
Final week of week of nonconference season brings top-10 matchup to Lincoln
It will be a top-10 matchup when No. 2 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Stanford in a college volleyball match Tuesday in Lincoln. Nebraska (7-0) stood still in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Stanford (4-2) moved into the top-10 following its four-set win against No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
LINCOLN – Three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has been fired. He ends his coaching career at NU with a 16-31 record, which includes a 5-22 record in games decided by one score. The last loss- and game – of his tenure followed the script, as NU lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern after giving up 642 yards to a Sun Belt squad with a new head coach of its own.
North Platte Telegraph
Every Nebraska game coached by Scott Frost
After Scott Frost's firing, Nebraska is back to where it was five years ago. But it's a still good job, and a coach — more organized than Frost — can still win here.
North Platte Telegraph
Ochaun Mathis: Huskers are 'sad,' but Nebraska's players have no time to waste this season
LINCOLN — They filed out of the North Stadium exit in packs, walking past the Tom Osborne statue and mostly avoiding eye contact with or declining interview requests from reporters. Most of Nebraska’s football players had nothing to say after learning of coach Scott Frost’s dismissal. Or they were...
North Platte Telegraph
Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired
Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma expecting best from in-flux Nebraska
For a moment, Ted Roof panicked. Roof – now the Oklahoma defensive coordinator – recalled Monday the last time he was in Lincoln for a football game. It was November 2012, when the then-Penn State D.C. nearly gave away his entire strategy before kickoff. A large gust of...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: How Nebraska football starts to clean up Frost-made mess
SEARCHING FOR THE MEDIA ENTRANCE TO AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN – You could walk everywhere in Dublin, not feel like you were getting anywhere, and run into Husker fans most steps of the way. Before Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, I chatted up some VIPs outside the stadium. Donors. Decision...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages
It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Four years and nine months ago, the University of Nebraska welcomed Scott Frost back with open arms. Frost, the first choice for NU’s opening, returned to his alma mater as the man who could save Nebraska’s football program from the depths of obscurity and launch the Huskers back into the national conversation.
North Platte Telegraph
Despite loss, Nebraska running backs have strong performance
LINCOLN — Nebraska running backs enjoyed yet another strong day within a dismal overall game for the Huskers. Anthony Grant ran 27 times for 138 yards. Backup true freshman Ajay Allen added a career-best 76 on eight carries. Each scored a touchdown. For Grant — a junior college offseason...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Make no mistake, Mickey Joseph deserves opportunity at his alma mater
Mickey Joseph: interim head football coach at the University of Nebraska. I wouldn’t have imagined writing that collection of words a year ago. But, at this moment, as I sit in the press box Sunday at Memorial Stadium, it’s a sentence fragment that feels good to type. Another...
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska marked with more lows than highs
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska was marked with more lows than highs. Here are a few. 0: Signature wins, including an 0-13 mark against top-25 opponents. Perhaps the top candidates for best victories were Michigan State and Minnesota in 2018, both of whom finished 7-6 that season. 5-22: Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Timeline of Scott Frost before and during his time as Nebraska's football coach
Below is a timeline of before and during Scott Frost's time as head coach of Nebraska football. Jan. 4, 1975: Scott Frost was born to Larry and Carol. Larry played football at Nebraska under Bob Devaney. Carol was the first female Olympian from Nebraska, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost receives full buyout as Nebraska severance bill tops $50 million since 2005
LINCOLN — Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million in buying out the contract of coach Scott Frost. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors from the past 17 years. NU’s athletic department will pay Frost...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
North Platte Telegraph
Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts took the podium Sunday at Memorial Stadium to field questions about the firing of football coach Scott Frost. Why now? Last year, Nebraska and Frost negotiated a reduction in buyout from $15 million to $7.5 if Frost was fired after Oct. 1. However, Alberts said Sunday he "owed it to the players" to make a change. He added that there was no negotiation settlement and that Frost will be paid in full.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football coaching hot board: 21 candidates for the job
Record: 15-10 Why he’d be a hit: Aranda sweats the small stuff without sweating through his shirt. A calm, thoughtful presence that points to the a new kind of college football coach, Aranda has the bonafides as a defensive coach, cutting his teeth on defensive coordinator work at Wisconsin and LSU, and has grown into an interesting head coach whose Baylor program won the Big 12 title last season. When jobs open, Aranda’s name comes up. Plus, he knows the Big Ten.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Sadness in silence haunts as the Frost era fails at Nebraska
He went down in a Herbie Husker hoodie. Scott Frost, the brash, brilliant golden boy whose parents met 12 miles away on an 8-man football field, who grew up in the east balcony at Memorial Stadium, who busted quarterback records at little Wood River, who produced the Missouri miracle, then conquered Peyton Manning in the Orange Bowl, then persuaded voters to give the retiring Osborne a share of the national championship, then celebrated with teammates in the Miami moonlight by running option plays into the ocean waves — THAT guy became the worst Nebraska football coach in 60 years.
