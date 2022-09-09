ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

SPS cancels classes Monday as union negotiations continue

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools has again canceled classes on Monday as the district and teachers’ union continue negotiations. SPS sent out a memo to parents saying the first day of school is delayed again. There will be no school on Monday, Sep. 12 for all grades including preschool and kindergarten.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday

You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers

TUKWILA, Wash. - Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired. Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions. According...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
thestand.org

No deals, no school | Concrete contract | 15K nurses strike

► From the Seattle Times — No school as Seattle teachers, district keep talking — Kids in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school on Monday. The Seattle Education Association and Seattle public school officials continued to bargain over the weekend but by late Sunday afternoon they had not reached an agreement on a new contract for more than 6,000 educators and staff across the city. School officials said talks would continue into the night.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

It’s time for free community college for students in Washington state. Here’s why

I have worked in the community college system for over 35 years and have seen firsthand the life-changing effects that attending our state’s colleges have had for so many in our community. It is a vital step to advancing their careers, gaining financial stability, and has created a gateway for endless opportunities. However, the ever-rising cost of college tuition is creating a barrier too high for entry.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

SPU students file lawsuit against Board of Trustees over anti-LGBTQ hiring policy

SEATTLE - A student coalition on Monday announced they have filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University's Board of Trustees, alleging an anti-LGBTQ hiring policy and "flagrant disregard" for LGBTQ students. The coalition filed the suit against six members of the Board: Matthew Whitehead, Mark Mason, interim president Pete Menjares,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8

Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
PARKLAND, WA
The Suburban Times

What if it was more than clouds?

Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
ENVIRONMENT
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, September 9, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, September 9, 2022. Test kits are still readily available from the state https://sayyescovidhometest.org/. Expiration dates on some tests have been extended. You can review the list of COVID tests granted extensions on the Federal Drug Administration webpage: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list. King county cases. Cases in...
KING COUNTY, WA

