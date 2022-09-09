Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, officers found the bodies at 12:30 p.m. at the residence.
Police say they believe it to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates
