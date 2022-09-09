ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers found the bodies at 12:30 p.m. at the residence.

Police say they believe it to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates

KARK 4 News

