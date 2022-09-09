Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 880 [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle Accident near Bascom Avenue Resulted in Fatality. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened around 4:10 p.m. along northbound I-880 near Bascom Avenue. According to the investigators, a motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson Road Glide on the northbound I-880 off-ramp at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve and continued straight, colliding with a 2020 Ford F-150 in the northbound lanes of Bascom Avenue. The impact of the collision seriously injured the motorcyclist.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back
"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
foodgressing.com
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
3 injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park
All three people were taken to the hospital, but officials have not provided information on the condition of the three injured.
Both lanes of SR 9 closed due to crash south of Sylvan Avenue
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans told KION that the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 9 are closed south of Sylvan Avenue in San Lorenzo Park following a vehicle versus a pole accident on Sunday night. Caltrans said that AT&T is on site. They estimate the closure will last two to three hours before The post Both lanes of SR 9 closed due to crash south of Sylvan Avenue appeared first on KION546.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported in San Jose Thursday afternoon. The official stated that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KSBW.com
Man in a wheelchair struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Sunday evening. According to the California Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Capitola Road around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz. The victim was...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Press Banner
Falcons run wild in crushing win over ‘Catz | High school football
Scotts Valley High junior Nico Iles has been the sturdy locomotive for the Falcons’ football team since the season kicked off three weeks ago. The junior running back was clicking on all cylinders on Friday night in a crushing 35-0 win against Watsonville High at Emmett M. Geiser Field in Watsonville.
VIDEO: Dog and sea lion play fetch together on California beach in the best video you’ll see today
In a video that’s gone viral, a dog and a sea lion can be seen playing fetch on a California beach. The clip, recorded over the weekend in Santa Cruz, shows the dog, Moe, chasing after a ball through incoming waves when a curious sea lion joins in. “It came all the way up to the beach and Moe went out and sniffed, and the sea lion gave a couple loving barks,” says owner Dave Nelson, who shot the video.
Santa Cruz officials begin closing homeless encampment by San Lorenzo River
While there are an estimated 225 people living in the camp at the moment, people are being asked to move out in phases, according to the latest update on the city’s website last week.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Santa Teresa Boulevard [San Jose, CA]
Police responded to the scene just before 2:00 p.m., at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a motorcyclist in the area. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
vta.org
Improvements at Two Busy Highway 101 Exits Nearing Completion
Entering and exiting Highway 101 will be a lot less stressful as work approaches completion on two busy, and previously crowded, ramps. The southbound (SB) US 101 diagonal on-ramp at Story Road and the SB US 101 to SB State Route (SR) 87 freeway to freeway connector ramp have both been closed overnight this week to allow workers to complete finishing touches on work that’s been ongoing for the last 6 months. Overnight closures are expected to last through Friday, September 9. And then…smoother sailing is expected for commuters!
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
