Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Is Carnival Row Season 3 Happening at Amazon Prime Video?

Carnival Row is one of the most epic shows you can watch on Amazon Prime Video right now, and the second season is coming to the streaming service soon. The first season of the neo-noir fantasy series premiered on August 30, 2019 with eight episodes, and the show has been renewed for Season 2.
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details

House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
Emmys 2022: The White Lotus Wins for Best Limited Series

HBO’s The White Lotus was named Outstanding Limited Series at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Mike White’s dark comedy beat a field that included Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Hulu’s The Dropout and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. The White Lotus also picked up Emmys for writing, directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett. In our Dream Emmy blurb for White Lotus, we wrote, “Set at a high-end Hawaiian resort catering to the ultra-wealthy, Mike White’s delectable HBO dramedy took delight in skewering the guests’ obnoxious level of privilege. But White didn’t just poke fun: He also dug deep,...
Emmys 2022: Winners List

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards happens on Monday night. SNL star Kenan Thompson is hosting, while the show steps into a new frontier by streaming live for the first time on Peacock. The 2022 Emmys are sure to still pack in jokes about Will Smith, pop culture references about current...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere

Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
