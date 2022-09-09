Read full article on original website
Robert R. Allen
Robert R. Allen, age 83 of Prestonsburg, KY, husband of Sarah B. “Sally” Allen, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 19, 1939 in Martin, KY a son of the late John and Alice Reynolds Allen. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday,...
Mardy Mollett
Mardy Mollet, age 73, of Tomahawk, KY, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his home on Trace Fork. He was born August 14, 1949 to the late Earl and Helen Wells Mollett. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Crum Funeral Home.
Patsy Kaye Hoover
Patsy Kaye Hoover, age 50 of Langley, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, Kentucky. She was born January 23, 1972 in Martin, Kentucky to the late Morris & Hope Collett Isaac. Visitation will begin Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6pm...
Alfred Taylor
Alfred Taylor, age 90 of Mallie, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Thursday September 8, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on October 11, 1931, in Mallie, Kentucky to the late Everett & Mattie Short Taylor. Funeral Service...
Hip Hop Concert At The Gearheart Auditorium
A news release from Big Sandy Community & Technical College:. Big Sandy Community & Technical College will host a concert of Hip Hop music at The Gearheart Auditorium, Prestonsburg Campus, on October 7 at 6:30 pm. Lil Jesse is set to perform with other cutting-edge artists to create a super energetic evening on campus.
One Person Dead After Floyd County Crash
Earlier this morning, a woman out of Floyd County died in a crash that happened on KY 80 around 6 a.m. The Floyd County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 73 year old, Sok Snyder. According to officials, the crash occurred on KY 80, involving two cars at...
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Woman
Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Drema Gibson was last seen at approximately 12:30 PM on Saturday, when she is said to have entered a van in Pikeville. She was last seen wearing a red Louisville t-shirt...
FEMA Announces Public Assistance Grants
A final public notice is now available that addresses FEMA’s intention to reimburse county and local utilities, sewer and water districts for repairs of infrastructure damaged by storms that occurred from Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. The president signed a major disaster declaration Feb. 27, 2022, enabling...
