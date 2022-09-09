ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

Former Nurse: Hero to Zero

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Newburgh has highest unemployment rate in region

ALBANY – Joblessness in the City of Newburgh in July was the highest of all municipalities in the Hudson Valley in July, according to the State Labor Department. Despite the high rate of 5.4 percent, it was down considerably from the July 2021 rate of 7.0 percent. The lowest...
NEWBURGH, NY
New York State
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pattern report: Rental housing remains unaffordable for average residents across the Hudson Valley

MID-HUDSON – A just-released Pattern for Progress report examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
HUDSON, NY
Hot 99.1

“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter

It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
