Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley ceremonies remember 9/11
Remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country with ceremonies held around the Hudson Valley.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Newburgh has highest unemployment rate in region
ALBANY – Joblessness in the City of Newburgh in July was the highest of all municipalities in the Hudson Valley in July, according to the State Labor Department. Despite the high rate of 5.4 percent, it was down considerably from the July 2021 rate of 7.0 percent. The lowest...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pattern report: Rental housing remains unaffordable for average residents across the Hudson Valley
MID-HUDSON – A just-released Pattern for Progress report examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter
It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
