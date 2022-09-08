ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Eltingville

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery-in-progress at gunpoint at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place at around 1:57 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Man stabbed and robbed in West Brighton; female suspect still being sought by police

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in West Brighton on Sunday afternoon, police say. The alleged incident took place in front of 1151 Castleton Ave. at approximately 2:50 p.m. when a female wearing all black, with a scarf over her face, used an unknown weapon to stab the victim several times before grabbing a bag containing $300 in cash, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
News 12

Delrawn Small Way: Street renaming honors man fatally shot by police

A Brooklyn family received recognition for their lost loved one on Saturday after he was shot and killed by police in 2016. Friends, neighbors and family members gathered on Bradford Street and Atlantic Avenue where Delrawn Small died for the unveiling of “Delrawn Small Way.”. Small was shot and...
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
PIX11

Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
