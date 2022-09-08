Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery-in-progress at gunpoint at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place at around 1:57 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops: Man stabbed and robbed in West Brighton; female suspect still being sought by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in West Brighton on Sunday afternoon, police say. The alleged incident took place in front of 1151 Castleton Ave. at approximately 2:50 p.m. when a female wearing all black, with a scarf over her face, used an unknown weapon to stab the victim several times before grabbing a bag containing $300 in cash, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Gun and drugs found in car send Greenridge man to prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Greenridge man was driving around his community with drugs and an illegal gun in his car two years ago, police said. Now, Ted Labarca is paying the price. The defendant has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison stemming from his...
2 people injured in shooting after dispute on Bronx street
Two people were injured early Saturday after being shot during a dispute on a Bronx sidewalk, authorities said.
NBC New York
Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops
An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
NYPD investigating shooting incident in New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Brighton that left a man wounded just after midnight Saturday. The incident occurred at about 12:33 a.m. at 145 Hendricks Ave., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. During a dispute, the suspect...
New York City Road Rage victim rushed to the hospital with gunshot wound
New York, NY- A road rage incident in Queens is being investigated by the New...
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
Driver shoots man during Queens road rage incident
It happened on 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills around 2 p.m. Saturday.
News 12
Delrawn Small Way: Street renaming honors man fatally shot by police
A Brooklyn family received recognition for their lost loved one on Saturday after he was shot and killed by police in 2016. Friends, neighbors and family members gathered on Bradford Street and Atlantic Avenue where Delrawn Small died for the unveiling of “Delrawn Small Way.”. Small was shot and...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
Gun denial backfires for Staten Island man. He pleads guilty in 2 cases.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite a convicted felon’s denial to cops, the gun, which officers found in his car in Stapleton two months ago, belonged to him. And that wasn’t the only illegal firearm Andrew Henry was tagged with. Last year, police seized a handgun from the...
Brooklyn man who stormed U.S. Capitol, then uploaded videos to TikTok, sentenced to prison
Footage showing Dovid Schwartzberg entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Prosecutors relied on his extensive video documentation of the breach. [ more › ]
Man, 62, thrown down front steps of Staten Island home, police say
MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man was injured when he was thrown down the stairs of a home in Staten Island last month, police said on Saturday. The 62-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another man in front of a home along Lockman Avenue near Richmond Terrace at around 7:45 p.m. […]
News 12
Police: Several suspects wanted in violent robbery at West Indian American Day Parade
Police are looking for a group of about 12 people accused of viciously beating a paradegoer on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. The NYPD says during the West Indian American Day Parade on Labor Day, a 44-year-old man was punched, kicked and slashed by a group of people. He was also robbed of his chains, wallet, phone and car keys.
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
Four shot outside New York City housing complex
New York, NY- Four people were shot while standing outside a housing complex in the...
