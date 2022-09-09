Read full article on original website
Related
Can FSU's defense learn from last week's lessons and take a step forward vs. Louisville?
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State’s defense is an imperfect work in progress, with “progress” being the key word as the group is gradually improving. Last Sunday’s contest against LSU demonstrated the duality of the Seminoles’ defense – where it is, and where it could be going – perfectly. There were stretches of dominance in that 24-23 win as FSU executed its game plan cleanly by avoiding chunk gains allowed while holding the Tigers to just three points on their first five drives.
Cards Cast: Louisville football enters week 3
College football has approached week three of the season and finally, Louisville will play its first home game. Florida State visits Cardinal Stadium on Friday night at 7:30pm. ESPN will have the television broadcast. It's another measuring stick game for Louisville. The Cardinals, 1-1, can use the home opener against...
Kickoff time and television announced for Boston College vs. Florida State
Boston College will have their third straight night game when they head to Tallahassee to face off with the FSU Seminoles on September 24th. The Eagles (0-2) and Noles will kickoff at 8pm and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. Boston College lost to FSU 26-23 in 2021, a game played in Chestnut Hill.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0