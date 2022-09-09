TALLAHASSEE – Florida State’s defense is an imperfect work in progress, with “progress” being the key word as the group is gradually improving. Last Sunday’s contest against LSU demonstrated the duality of the Seminoles’ defense – where it is, and where it could be going – perfectly. There were stretches of dominance in that 24-23 win as FSU executed its game plan cleanly by avoiding chunk gains allowed while holding the Tigers to just three points on their first five drives.

