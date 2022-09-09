Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Local school honors first responders with ceremony and ‘Heroes Lunch’
IDAHO FALLS — A local Catholic school honored first responders with a free lunch on Monday and thanked them for all they do to help keep the community safe. The school invited local law enforcement, firefighters and veterans for a ceremony and lunch. “We raised the flag and sang...
eastidahonews.com
Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again
I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
eastidahonews.com
Sign lighting at University Place to be held Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS — A new lighted sign celebrating higher education collaboration at University Place, the shared Idaho Falls campus for University of Idaho and Idaho State University, will be unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 13. The sign showing the logos and colors of each university will be visible from the interstate...
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Milo
Milo is a 2-year-old Pyrenees/Husky mix and he is such a goofy boy. He knows all of his basic commands and loves to play. He is looking for a home with no cats and a lot of snuggles. Milo and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd....
eastidahonews.com
Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event
POCATELLO – Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off. Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130...
eastidahonews.com
We found furniture for our new home and we can get 15% off if we get a credit card. Is it worth it?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
eastidahonews.com
Brett Wayne Potter
Brett Wayne Potter, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 4, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
eastidahonews.com
Arlene J. Messinger
Arlene J. Messinger, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2022, of cardiac arrest at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 E. 49 South. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby
BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
eastidahonews.com
READ: Court documents detail what investigators found in Downard Funeral Home
Editor’s note: The court documents below contain material of a graphic nature that some readers will find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The following is an affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant of Lance Robert Peck, who is facing 63 misdemeanor charges in connection with what investigators found at Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello in September 2021. Read the full story here.
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son arrested after argument
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
eastidahonews.com
Investigation finds police justified in shooting that left Pocatello man paralyzed
POCATELLO — An investigation into a September 2020 incident found that three officers who shot a burglar were justified in their actions. Around 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 25, 2020, numerous officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police converged on Jake Sheeler — the suspect in an armed burglary. During the incident, three officers fired a total of 15 rounds from varying distances. Five of those shots hit Sheeler, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
D93 residents should see tax break after school board votes for temporary reduction
IDAHO FALLS — Taxpayers in Bonneville Joint School District 93 will see a difference in their property taxes this year after the district voted last week to reduce total taxes. On Wednesday, the District 93 school board held a special meeting where they voted to reduce the total taxes...
eastidahonews.com
Former Soda Springs coach charged with 20 counts of rape
SODA SPRINGS — A former Soda Springs High School girl’s basketball coach has been charged with 20 felonies. Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, faces 20 separate charges of rape, court records show. Some of the court documents pertaining to this case have been sealed by court order. What is confirmed...
