Santa Monica, CA

Two killed in plane crash at Santa Monica Airport

By Christian Martinez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0tBh_0hnucmUF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fEIn_0hnucmUF00
A plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Two people were killed Thursday in a plane crash at Santa Monica Airport, fire officials said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a small aircraft crashed on the runway, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. The two victims, who were not identified, were the only people onboard.

There was no hazard to nearby neighborhoods, the Fire Department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Piper Sport.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed fire and police vehicles on the runway surrounding a charred spot on the ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Additional information, including what led up to the crash, was not available Thursday night.

