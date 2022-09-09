Native New Englander and award-winning novelist Rodman Philbrick has written a new novel for young adults, “We Own the Sky,” set in the early 20th century in Maine. Philbrick grew up in the seacoast New Hampshire area, and now lives in both Maine and Florida. He worked as a longshoreman and boatbuilder, but also as a novelist, writing several detective stories for adults before publishing his first children’s book, “Freak the Mighty,” in 1993. That book was later adapted into a 1998 film starring Sharon Stone, Gillian Anderson and James Gandolfini. Philbrick would go on to write more books in the young adult genre, including “The Mostly True Adventures of Homer P. Figg,” which won the Newbury Honor in 2010.

