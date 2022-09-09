Read full article on original website
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
67 pounds of meth, cocaine seized in north Alabama
Huntsville Police stated the cocaine seized has a street value of $700,000, while the methamphetamine seized has a street value of $2,268,000.
Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested
The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
Prosecutor asks for hearing on Casey White transfer request to county jail
Chris Connolly, the district attorney in Lauderdale County, has asked the judge in Casey White’s capital murder case to schedule a hearing on the issue of transferring White from a state prison to a county jail. Attorneys for White – who, while in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial, escaped...
Trial begins for Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the capital murder trial of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago when he was 14. Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, faces life in prison if convicted of the five murders that took place Sept. 2, 2019.
Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Blount County man gets 40 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 66-year-old victim
A 38-year-old Blount County man has pleaded guilty to a DUI crash that killed another man four years ago. Johnny Lee Hobson, who had a long history of traffic citations dating back more than a decade at the time of his 2018 arrest, on Monday pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault.
2 injured in drive-by shooting, Sheffield Police search for alleged shooter
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Sheffield Police at (256) 383-1771 or Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685.
Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway
A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver. When deputies...
Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
Ex-maintenance worker pleads guilty to rape of 72-year-old woman with dementia
A former Blount County apartment complex maintenance worker has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 72-year-old mentally incapacitated woman. Kip David Ferrell, 54, entered his guilty plea to the charge of first-degree rape on Monday. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The victim has since passed...
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield
Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Florence kidnapping suspect caught in Walker County
A man is facing kidnapping and several domestic violence charges after a weeks-long search for him that started at a Muscle Shoals business.
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
