WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested

The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
WAAY-TV

2 injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield

Sheffield Police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. off Annapolis Ave. Witnesses told police a black man in an Alabama hoodie leaned out the back window of a dark gray Honda Civic or Accord, and started firing shots. Two people were shot. Sheffield...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell

A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
