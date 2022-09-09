Read full article on original website
Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland
Mourners in Edinburgh, some in tears, filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II through the night, before new king Charles III travels to Northern Ireland Tuesday and the monarch's coffin returns to London. While large crowds are expected to welcome Charles in Northern Ireland Tuesday, the visit to the deeply divided region scarred by sectarian violence could prove testing.
