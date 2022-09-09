They say the first win in athletic competition is the hardest to achieve. On Friday night Effingham achieved just that. The Hearts hoped some the offensive momentum they got going last week despite the loss to Mahomet would carry over to the rest of the season. In the first quarter the offense for Effingham was clicking with two passing touchdowns. The first score, a 47 yard TD from Tanner Pontious to Andrew Lotz capped off a nine play 92 yard drive. The Hearts would not be done with the scoring, as they capitalized on Charleston punt. It didn’t take them long, one play in fact. A quick screen to Lotz, he found a block and turned up the sideline and found the endzone for the second time in the quarter.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO