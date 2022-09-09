ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Deputies ‘ambushed’, killed while serving warrant, Cobb County sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said.

Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed.

“What I can tell you in this moment is this -- in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Owens said. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

Owens said his deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception. He said the deputies were ambushed after getting out of their cars and began talking to the suspects when shots rang out.

The two deputies Owens said had been with the sheriff’s office for more than five years.

Multiple jurisdictions were on scene during and after the scene was cleared providing assistance to Cobb County deputies.

Owens said he doesn’t have the words at the moment to express the emotions, but asked for prayer for his deputies.

“Two wives have lost their amazing husbands,” Owens said. “Pray for us because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”

This is a developing story. Get the latest details online and on-air on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Elaine Glass
3d ago

Always an idiot that's going to politicize any statement made. Geesh, how about blaming the perpetrators who committed this horrible attack.

Donald Smith Sr
4d ago

What a tragedy! Family members have lost a love one, because someone who thinks he’s above the law. Thanks to the news media and the democrats, people have been convinced it is ok to kill police men and women. It’s time the police are given the right to kill these criminals!

