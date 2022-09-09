Deputies ‘ambushed’, killed while serving warrant, Cobb County sheriff says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said.

Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed.

“What I can tell you in this moment is this -- in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Owens said. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

Owens said his deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception. He said the deputies were ambushed after getting out of their cars and began talking to the suspects when shots rang out.

The two deputies Owens said had been with the sheriff’s office for more than five years.

Multiple jurisdictions were on scene during and after the scene was cleared providing assistance to Cobb County deputies.

Owens said he doesn’t have the words at the moment to express the emotions, but asked for prayer for his deputies.

“Two wives have lost their amazing husbands,” Owens said. “Pray for us because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”

