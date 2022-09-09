ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF parking spot goes on sale for $90K on Redfin

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Parking in San Francisco can be considered a luxury. Open spaces are hard to come by, and even if you do find one, you usually have to pay a price.

In one instance, you have to pay $90,000. A parking space at 88 Townsend Street listed on Redfin for that price. The address is home to condo complex, which is one block from Oracle Park.

The listing says the parking spot can be used by a non-resident of the complex. The parking space is currently being leased for $300 per month.

If you want to purchase $90,000 spot, the Redfin listing says it’ll cost a estimated monthly payment of $535. The listing emhpasized the item for sale is “NOT” a condo.

Parking skyrockets over $100 for Giants-Dodgers NLDS Game 5 in San Francisco

In 2013, a parking spot was sold in a parking lot near then-AT&T Park for $82,000. The parking space was an 8-by-12-foot spot in the garage of a condominium building.

The Associated Press contribued to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

