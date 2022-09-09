Enjoy fine dining, sushi, homemade pastas and more by securing a seat at one of these coveted restaurants. There are countless restaurants, covering a wide range of cuisines, for a great meal in Chicago. While you can walk into many places without advance notice, the city’s most popular dining destinations require some planning. They’re always busy and packed to the brim, and the only way to get a table is by securing a reservation weeks ahead of time. The following list includes one of the best restaurants in the world, Alinea, as well as kitchens led by notable Top Chef alums. Predictably, they’re also among the best restaurants in Chicago and hold a number of Michelin stars. So whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or just want to try the hottest spots, check out our guide to the hardest reservations in Chicago and start setting those alarm reminders.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO