You won't need to bundle up, but you may want to get an umbrella handy before you head out the door Monday. We have cloudy skies, scattered showers and impacted air quality across northern California to start your Monday. Low pressure to our south and another trough off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is drawing moisture north into northern California today. This has resulted in cloudy skies and scattered showers across our region overnight. Skies will clear from west to east through the day, but we'll remain partly to mostly cloudy across the Sierra. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the Northern Mountains by late morning, but the valley will not become mostly clear until Monday night. Scattered showers will be possible across the valley, foothills and Sierra through the entire day, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms popping up in the Sierra through tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have mostly dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the southeast later today. Southeast winds to around 10mph are expected, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 20mph. Humidity will dip to below 30 percent. Fire danger will mostly stay in the moderate range despite the scattered light showers, and the threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger as well. Lightning could spark new fires today and that will be the biggest issue we're facing in our fire danger forecast Monday. High temperatures are projected to end up slightly below average this afternoon, with upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley. We'll have temperatures ranging from the mid 70's to mid 80's in most foothill and mountain areas. Mid to 80's to low 90's will be possible in the Northern Mountains, where we'll have the most clearing and sunshine overhead today.

