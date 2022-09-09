ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

By JEFFREY COLLINS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahqyd_0hnuaGMh00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber's women, refused to support it.

The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis.

Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban.

Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina's current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.

“The moment we become pregnant we lost all control over what goes on with our bodies,” Davis said, recalling what his daughters told him. “I’m here to tell you I’m not going to let it happen.

After a recess to work through their options, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey conceded the abortion ban likely couldn't pass.

“We were never going to pass a total abortion ban," Massey said. “We never had the votes to pass even what the House passed.”

Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police. The bill goes back to the House, which passed a ban with exceptions for rape or incest.

South Carolina's six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights. In the meantime, the state's 2016 ban on abortions 20 weeks after conception is in effect.

South Carolina's General Assembly was meeting in a special session to try to join more than a dozen other states with abortion bans.

Most of them came through so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy in June. Indiana's Legislature passed a new ban last month that has not taken effect.

The debate started Wednesday with the three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate speaking back to back, saying they couldn't support the bill unless the rape or incest exceptions were restored.

Sen. Katrina Shealy said the 41 men in the Senate would be better off listening to their wives, daughters, mothers, granddaughters and looking at the faces of the girls in Sunday School classes at their churches.

“You want to believe that God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exceptions that kill mothers and ruins the lives of children — lets mothers bring home babies to bury them — then I think you’re miscommunicating with God. Or maybe you aren’t communicating with Him at all,” Shealy said before senators added a proposal allowing abortions if a fetus cannot survive outside the womb.

Massey helped broker the compromise among Republicans that briefly returned the exceptions to the bill. He pointed out state health officials recorded about 3,000 abortions in 2021 within the first six weeks of a pregnancy.

“Heartbeat is great, but this I think is better,” Massey said. ”I don’t think abortion should be used as birth control.”

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said Republican women stood up for all women in South Carolina, while Republican men let them down. He said Democrats didn't want any changes to current laws.

“There may be a sentiment that this is the same as what we already had. It’s not. It’s worse in many regards," Hutto said.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said before he would be happy if there were no abortions in the state, thought the Senate version struck an appropriate balance, governor's spokesman Brian Symmes said

“It is the governor’s hope that the House and Senate will soon come to an agreement and send a bill to his desk for signature,” Symmes said.

Republican Sen. Sandy Senn, who didn't vote for the six-week ban in 2021, said a total ban would be an invasion of the privacy against every woman in the state.

“If what is going on in my vagina isn’t an unreasonable invasion of privacy for this legislature to get involved in, I don’t know what is,” Senn said.

___

Associated Press writer James Pollard contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
960 The Ref

S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Republican lawmakers will keep trying to enact new abortion restrictions later this month. Speaker Murrell Smith announced Monday that the House will meet on Sept. 27, more than two weeks after the Senate sent back a markedly different proposal from the one passed earlier by the lower chamber. Contentious debates among Republicans over exceptions have emerged in a special session on abortion that convened after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas

The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
POTUS
960 The Ref

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from the secretary of state in Tuesday's Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. McKee...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
South Carolina State
960 The Ref

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

BOSTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it." At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK's famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyers dismissed as a "storage dispute" the former president's retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department's criminal probe. The Trump team referred...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Biden's midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. His remarks in Columbus, Ohio, in suburban Washington at a Democratic fundraiser, at a Cabinet meeting and in Labor Day speeches in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh were all missing a once-common refrain about families at the kitchen table straining under the rising costs of food and gasoline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
960 The Ref

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
Person
Sandy Senn
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Katrina Shealy
960 The Ref

Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#South Carolina Senate#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Columbia#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#House
960 The Ref

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to reach a deal

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy