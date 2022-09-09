Read full article on original website
Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well
FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
Arkansas Razorbacks secondary depth has been tested with injuries, see how they line up this week
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will be home on Saturday night to host Missouri State. Both teams enter with perfect records after two games. Arkansas has knocked off Cincinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Tennessee-Martin 35-30 and UCA 27-14. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR...
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Practice Update, SEC Schedule Breakdown and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims and Kevin McPherson talk about how Arkansas basketball practice is going and who has been a standout in practice so far. They also discuss the Hogs SEC schedule for this upcoming season and how it’s a...
Hogs jump to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
The Arkansas Razorbacks are climbing in both latest national football polls. The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 10 after their 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The poll came out around 1 pm CT on Sunday. The Hogs jump to No. 10 from...
Gamecocks bemoan missed chances
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Knowing that Arkansas had two injured starters missing from its secondary, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made up his mind to go after that perceived weakness. Both safety Jalen Catalon, who Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman acknowledged Saturday suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week,...
WATCH: Sam Pittman, Offense & Defense postgame pressers vs. South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks start off SEC play with a win after taking down South Carolina 44-30 on Saturday. With the win, the Hogs are now 2-0 on the season, 1-0 in SEC play. The South Carolina Gamecocks pushed the ball down the field in the...
