Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Anna Podojil earns SEC Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon. In...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas’ linebackers continue to play well

FAYETTEVILLE — One aspect of Arkansas Football that has been impressive thus far is the No. 10 Razorbacks are getting solid play at linebacker. Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool and Chris “Pooh” Paul played particularly well in the 44-30 win over South Carolina on Thursday. Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his play. Then on Monday added SEC Defensive Player of Week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Kickoff set for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The showdown between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 24 Texas A&M is set for prime time in Jerry World on Sept. 24. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and aired on ESPN. Last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Hogs jump to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

The Arkansas Razorbacks are climbing in both latest national football polls. The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 10 after their 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday. The poll came out around 1 pm CT on Sunday. The Hogs jump to No. 10 from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Gamecocks bemoan missed chances

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Knowing that Arkansas had two injured starters missing from its secondary, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made up his mind to go after that perceived weakness. Both safety Jalen Catalon, who Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman acknowledged Saturday suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

