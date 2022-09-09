Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Complex
Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers
While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Chlorophyll”
Following the reveal of a Dunk Low “Kumquat” with Safari-style Swooshes earlier this summer,. now offers the silhouette in an alternate “Chlorophyll” colorway. The upcoming pairs arrive in a white leather base with bright green suede overlays. “Cave Stone” speckles are imprinted across the side Swooshes and italicized Nike embroidery makes its way across the heel tabs. Rounding out the look are Nike logos decorating the tongue tabs and insoles, white midsoles, and green rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "Crimson Bliss"
Once again, multi-hyphenate entertainer DJ Khaled has pulled in the attention of the masses with his latest record, GOD DID, topping the Billboard 200, making it his fourth album to do so. However, his music hasn’t been the only thing to brew up excitement. Earlier this year, Khaled announced his latest project with Jordan Brand, including several Air Jordan 5 colorways and an apparel line. Now, a detailed look at the Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” has surfaced as Khaled has shared another review of the upcoming collection.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Fire Red" Release
A famed and beloved silhouette, the Air Jordan 3 Retro is among the most sought-after model in the sneaker community. Limited-edition releases and long-awaited returns continue to revitalize Michael Jordan’s footwear franchise with arresting graphics and textured embellishments that commemorate MJ’s iconic legacy. Ahead of the “Fire Red”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed
Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
hypebeast.com
Real Madrid Colors Hit the Jordan Luka 1
European basketball superstar Luka Dončić has already made a statement in the NBA as an elite talent. Having lived in Europe until joining the NBA, Dončić was able to gain professional experience in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid prior to hitting the NBA courts. Having won the EuroLeague in his final season with the team in ‘17-’18 alongside earning countless accolades including league MVP, Dončić let the world know he was legit. Now, Jordan Brand has outfitted Dončić’s first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, with a Real Madrid-themed colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look
Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Outfits the 550 in "Argon"
For New Balance, the 550 has become such an essential silhouette in the brand’s offerings that it serves a similar role to Nike’s classic Air Force 1. As a result, a steady stream of colorways continue to hit the sneaker alongside collaborations with the likes of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Jack Harlow.
Comments / 0