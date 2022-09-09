Charlene F. Chance, 86, a longtime resident of Findlay, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL. Charlene was born on April 25, 1936, in Decatur, the daughter of Laurence and Velma “Babe” (Greenslate) Wiles. She was a 1954 graduate of Decatur High School. Charlene and James Oscar Chance were united in marriage on July 13, 1974 and were blessed with 22 years of marriage before his passing on April 21, 1997. Charlene dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not tending to her loved ones, she was a volunteer EMT with the Findlay Ambulance Service for many years and a longtime member of the Sullivan Church of God.

