James Lewis Banning, 74
James Lewis Banning, 74, of Mattoon, Illinois formerly of Neoga, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 13, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan the son of Henry and Kathryn (Elliott) Mann. Jim married Becky (Navis) Ballinger September 24, 2011 in Mattoon, Illinois. Mrs. Banning passed away April 27, 2022.
Flo Lorrain Barker, 87
Flo Lorrain Barker, age 87, of Newton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 13 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM – Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com. In loving memory of Flo, memorials may be made to Jasper County Shrine Club for the benefit of crippled children.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Richland and Jasper County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Charlene F. Chance, 86
Charlene F. Chance, 86, a longtime resident of Findlay, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL. Charlene was born on April 25, 1936, in Decatur, the daughter of Laurence and Velma “Babe” (Greenslate) Wiles. She was a 1954 graduate of Decatur High School. Charlene and James Oscar Chance were united in marriage on July 13, 1974 and were blessed with 22 years of marriage before his passing on April 21, 1997. Charlene dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not tending to her loved ones, she was a volunteer EMT with the Findlay Ambulance Service for many years and a longtime member of the Sullivan Church of God.
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Miranda posted $225 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for a Fayette County...
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
