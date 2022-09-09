Police identify man dead after shots fired into car on Pioneer Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead and a woman injured after someone shot into their car along Pioneer Street near Congress Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. Police say someone shot at the car, hitting a man in his 40s at least once. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Lanard Davis of Rochester.

Investigators say a woman and a 10-year-old child were also inside the vehicle. The woman was hospitalized with injuries, with police clarifying she was not shot but instead hurt from shattered glass.

The child was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

It was the second homicide of the evening. Earlier in the night, a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed on Angle Street in the city.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “It’s heartbreaking for the community. Like I’ve said in the past, the vast majority of people in Rochester are great people, hard-working people just trying to do the right thing and raise their children the right way. Unfortunately, we have a small segment of the community that has no regard for human life, has no regard for property, quite frankly lacks the moral fiber to exist.”

The Major Crimes Unit continues to work to determine what led to the shooting. There are no suspect(s) in custody at this time and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

