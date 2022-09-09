ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man dead after shots fired into car on Pioneer Ave.

By James Battaglia
 7 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead and a woman injured after someone shot into their car along Pioneer Street near Congress Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. Police say someone shot at the car, hitting a man in his 40s at least once. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Lanard Davis of Rochester.

Investigators say a woman and a 10-year-old child were also inside the vehicle. The woman was hospitalized with injuries, with police clarifying she was not shot but instead hurt from shattered glass.

The child was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

It was the second homicide of the evening. Earlier in the night, a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed on Angle Street in the city.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “It’s heartbreaking for the community. Like I’ve said in the past, the vast majority of people in Rochester are great people, hard-working people just trying to do the right thing and raise their children the right way. Unfortunately, we have a small segment of the community that has no regard for human life, has no regard for property, quite frankly lacks the moral fiber to exist.”

The Major Crimes Unit continues to work to determine what led to the shooting. There are no suspect(s) in custody at this time and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 12

Joyce Sweet
7d ago

sad what happening in our city. it's a great place to live, most neighborhoods are family oriented and everyone helps each other. I lived there twenty years, want to come back but murders are worst ever been in our history.

Rose Lane
7d ago

heartless, shooting in a car with kids, I lost my nephew two months,and I was crying and his home boy look at me and said, stop crying this is not the first time you lost a family member, I was shock he was so nonchalant, they have no ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,

