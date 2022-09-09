Read full article on original website
Western Michigan Christian goes 1-0-1 at Warrior soccer invite
Western Michigan Christian hosted Shelby and Grandville Calvin Christian at the Warrior soccer invite on Saturday and walked away with a win and a tie. The opener saw WMC top Shelby 3-1 while it tied Calvin Christian 1-1. The Warriors used a 2-1 first-half lead to defeat Shelby. Charlie Buursma...
North Muskegon tops Newaygo and Whitehall in Tuesday volleyball action
The North Muskegon volleyball team won the day with a 2-0 finish in a tri-match against Whitehall and Newaygo on Monday evening. The Norse defeated Newaygo in two sets (25-20, 25-12) and Whitehall in three sets (13-25, 25-20, 15-11). Natalie Pannucci posted 19 digs, 15 kills and six blocks for...
Whitehall boys and girls take cross country championships on Saturday
The Whitehall Vikings took both the boys and girls (Red Division) cross country championships at the 2022 Hill and Bale Invitational held in Fremont on Saturday. In the boys division, Whitehall finished with a team score of 44, while Fremont came in at the runner-up position with 52 points and Fruitport came in 3rd place with 59 points.
Grand Haven boys claim 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys cross country team captured the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite title on Saturday held in Holland at Macatawa Bay Middle School. Grand Haven finished with a team score of 53. Zeeland West finished in the runner-up position with 86 points and the Hart Pirates came in 3rd place with a team score of 103.
Miscues cost Spring Lake in lopsided loss to highly ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic
SPRING LAKE – Turnovers cost the Spring Lake Lakers dearly on Friday night. And when you’re playing a highly ranked team like Grand Rapids West Catholic, any turnover can spell doom. Three first-half turnovers led to three West Catholic touchdowns and in the end, the Falcons claimed a...
Results from Fruitport volleyball invitational on Saturday
The Fruitport volleyball team hosted Montague, Whitehall, North Muskegon and others at there own invitational on Saturday. The Trojans wrapped up the day 2-2 with wins against NorthPointe Christian (17-25, 25-18, 15-10) and North Muskegon (25-16, 27-25). Losses came at the hands of Whitehall (25-23, 19-25, 12-15) and Gull Lake...
Muskegon Heights gets shut out by Detroit Edison 51-0
It was all Detroit Edison from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers made quick work of the Muskegon Heights Academy Tigers shutting them out 51-0. The Pioneers found the endzone twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second quarter taking a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
Late touchdown lifts Benton Harbor to victory over Muskegon Catholic, 28-20
The Benton Harbor Tigers scored a late touchdown on Friday night and defeated the host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders 28-20 in a game played at Kehren Stadium. With the game tied at 20-all, the Tigers scored on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jaeden Meeks, then added the 2-point conversion to grab an eight-point lead with less than 3 minutes remaining.
McCollum, Smith each score goals as Reeths-Puffer gets by Wyoming, 2-0
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team topped Wyoming in OK Conference-Green play on Friday evening. The Rockets shut out the Wolves, 2-0. Aiden McCollum and Liam Smith each tallied a goal, while Nick Clemens and Liam McHugh came in with the assists. Goalkeeper Gage Hopkins posted the shutout with three saves.
Westbrook scores 4 TD’s in Kent City win over Watervliet
The Kent City Eagles remained unbeaten as they posted a 49-34 win over the Watervliet Panthers from the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore in football action on Saturday afternoon in Kent City. With the win the Eagles improve to 3-0 on the season. The Kent City offense generated 238 rushing yards...
Ravenna crushes Holton in WMC-Rivers conference opener
The Ravenna Bulldogs special teams play was outstanding and sparked a massive 61-8 win over Holton on Friday. The West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division game was over in a heartbeat as Ravenna took a commanding 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 48-0 lead at halftime. In...
Montague rebounds from Week 2 loss to cruises past Orchard View 42-6
The Montague Wildcats tuned up for their upcoming showdown with Whitehall next Friday by defeating Orchard View 42-6 on Friday evening in a game played at Montague. The young and inexperienced Cardinals simply were no match for the Wildcats but Orchard View head coach Fred Rademacher is content with the work ethic that his players are putting forth.
Newaygo gets into the win column with 20-0 shutout of Morley-Stanwood
MORLEY– — The Newaygo Lions broke into the win column in impressive fashion on Friday night. The visiting Lions blanked the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks 20-0 and gave Coach Scott Force his first career victory. On the Lions’ second drive, Grant Harkness threw a screen pass to Remy Wells that...
Silverthorn rushes for 133 yards as White Cloud gets by Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians won a tough game on Friday evening against the Hesperia Panthers 26-14 in a game played in White Cloud. Offensively the Indians were led in rushing by Jace Silverthorn with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Landyn Mcgowen had 72 yards and a touchdown. In the air...
Edwards and Andaverde combine for 168 rushing as Hart cruises past Shelby 38-6
Hart’s football team won its second consecutive game with a 38-6 West Michigan Conference Rivers victory over visiting Shelby Friday night. Meanwhile, the Tigers lost their third straight and saw their offense struggle to score for a second week after a 20-point showing in their opener. “It was a...
Mason County Eastern Boys capture Buckley Invitational
The Mason County Eastern boys cross country team took the Buckley Invitational title on Saturday held in Buckley. The Cardinals finished with a total team score of 45. They were followed by Frankfort (54) and the Pentwater Falcons finished in 3rd place with a score of 100. Rounding out the...
Remembering heroes from that fateful day of 9/11
MUSKEGON–The Big Reds escaped with a close victory over the Rockets at historic Hackley on Friday. Nearly 252 months ago, they did the same. Tom Kendra tells me, via print, Reeths-Puffer nearly beat No. 2 ranked Muskegon that evening years ago. A late interception by Big Red Orlando Walton preserved a 13-7 win. While I know I was present in the stands that night, I hardly recall the game.
Grant gets shut out by Howard City Tri-County 42-0
GRANT–The Grant Tigers found themselves on the short end of a 42-0 defeat at the hands of Howard City Tri-County on Friday evening in a game played at Grant. Grant falls 1-2 overall on the season and is 1-1 in Central State Activities Association-Gold play. The Tigers will host...
