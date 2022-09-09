The Whitehall Vikings took both the boys and girls (Red Division) cross country championships at the 2022 Hill and Bale Invitational held in Fremont on Saturday. In the boys division, Whitehall finished with a team score of 44, while Fremont came in at the runner-up position with 52 points and Fruitport came in 3rd place with 59 points.

WHITEHALL, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO