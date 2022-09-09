Read full article on original website
Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, accused of stabbing fellow Polar Beverages worker, ordered held without bail
A Polar Beverages worker who allegedly stabbed a fellow employee and sat on him while he was bleeding out was found dangerous and ordered held without bail Monday by a Worcester Superior Court Judge. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Sep. 7 and charged with armed assault to murder and...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
NECN
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
New Hampshire woman charged with kidnapping
NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
nbcboston.com
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Police: Female Assaulted Outside Framingham Mexican Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to Taqueria Mexico in downtown Framingham for a disturbance at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. “A female was assaulted by two unknown females outside of the establishment,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The injured woman was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
nbcboston.com
Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School
Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning. Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.
nbcboston.com
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
Athol man convicted, sentenced to life in 2019 killing of Leominster woman
GREENFIELD — An 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty Wednesday of the 2019 killing of Kelsey Clifford in Athol. The verdict and sentencing followed a seven-day trial which ended with a jury convicting Keith D. Hamel of Athol of murder and other charges Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court.
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest and Arrest Two Others Attempting to Interfere with Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
liveboston617.org
Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley. The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”. The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Lawn Street around 2:00 Friday...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Family of victim killed by wrong-way driver speaks out over possible jail time reduction for suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a wrong-way driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could get a reduction in jail time. Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
