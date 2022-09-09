NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is charged with kidnapping after she allegedly took a 10-year-old girl she did not know to a high school football game.The Nashua girl's mother reported the 10-year-old missing around 8:20 p.m. after she did not return home from playing with friends in the neighborhood. About an hour later a person who lives on Gendron Street became concerned after talking with the woman so she called police. Officers responded and located the pair.Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Gabrielle Belanger, who has no fixed address. Nashua Police said it does not appear the girl knew Belanger.Belanger had allegedly taken the girl to a football game at Stellos Stadium. After what police described as an "unrelated disturbance" at the stadium, Belanger allegedly left with the girl before officers arrived. The girl was not harmed, police said. She has since returned home. Police arrested Belanger on one count of felony kidnapping. If convicted, Belanger could face up to seven years in prison. Belanger is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

NASHUA, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO