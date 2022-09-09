ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK advertising watchdog flags 2 reality stars for trivializing digital asset investment

The U.K. Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has upheld a complaint against the Instagram ads by two British celebrities over digital assets for falling short of the regulator’s standards. Eve and Jessica Gale, ex-contestants of the reality show “Love Island,” posted Instagram stories promoting investment in digital assets to their over 1 million followers.
Digital assets investors in India lose thousands of dollars in new scam

Police in Thane have apprehended one person for allegedly scamming nearly 1,500 investors of their hard-earned cash in an investment scheme. Ritesh Panchal, operating under the alias Ritesh Sikalgir is said to be the scheme’s mastermind, offering false returns on digital asset investments. Victims of the scheme believed that...
Kurt’s personal blog: Unbounded Capital Investor Summit 2022

Turning points are the parts of the story we never forget. Introduction of characters, exposition of the plot and the struggle between antagonist and hero; we remember many things, but the turning points are the places from which a story cannot be reduced further without losing the story itself. This...
Satoshi Nakamoto
Celsius creditors support appointment of trustee in bankruptcy case

Celsius Network is inching closer to having an independent examiner appointed to probe its collapse, with the company and its creditors expressing support for the move in recent court filings. William Harrington, the United States Justice Department trustee overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings, filed a request to appoint an independent examiner...
