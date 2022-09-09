Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Australia’s Treasury excludes digital currencies from foreign currency taxation, seeks public opinion
Australia’s Ministry of Treasury has announced the exclusion of digital assets from taxation as foreign currency. Dr. Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia, and Stephen Jones, Assistant Treasurer, released a joint statement clarifying the position of taxpayers regarding virtual assets. The decision of El Salvador to...
coingeek.com
UK advertising watchdog flags 2 reality stars for trivializing digital asset investment
The U.K. Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has upheld a complaint against the Instagram ads by two British celebrities over digital assets for falling short of the regulator’s standards. Eve and Jessica Gale, ex-contestants of the reality show “Love Island,” posted Instagram stories promoting investment in digital assets to their over 1 million followers.
coingeek.com
Digital assets investors in India lose thousands of dollars in new scam
Police in Thane have apprehended one person for allegedly scamming nearly 1,500 investors of their hard-earned cash in an investment scheme. Ritesh Panchal, operating under the alias Ritesh Sikalgir is said to be the scheme’s mastermind, offering false returns on digital asset investments. Victims of the scheme believed that...
coingeek.com
Kurt’s personal blog: Unbounded Capital Investor Summit 2022
Turning points are the parts of the story we never forget. Introduction of characters, exposition of the plot and the struggle between antagonist and hero; we remember many things, but the turning points are the places from which a story cannot be reduced further without losing the story itself. This...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Celsius creditors support appointment of trustee in bankruptcy case
Celsius Network is inching closer to having an independent examiner appointed to probe its collapse, with the company and its creditors expressing support for the move in recent court filings. William Harrington, the United States Justice Department trustee overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings, filed a request to appoint an independent examiner...
coingeek.com
Mt Gox creditors still don’t know when (and if) they will get their money back
Could the longest-running saga in the digital currency industry be coming to an end this year? This is the question that Mt Gox creditors have been asking amid signs that the trustee could be paying out billions in claims in the near future. CoinGeek reported that trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi gave...
coingeek.com
Myanmar’s exiled government turns to digital currencies as last resort against ruling junta
Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) has sent a passionate appeal to the United States Federal Reserve to assent to their request to use frozen funds in the U.S. as reserves for a new digital currency. The NUG was overthrown in a coup back in 2021, with a large chunk of members fleeing abroad.
coingeek.com
Russia’s Finance Ministry eyes collaboration with other countries on stablecoin settlement platform
Russia has entered into high-level discussions with its allies over a potential stablecoin platform to be used in cross-border settlements. State-owned media agency TASS said that the Ministry of Finance is spearheading the efforts to find alternative means of international payments after being slammed with a string of sanctions. “With...
