One of the bills awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature would allow farmworkers to vote on unionizing by mail or card check. He’s vetoed similar legislation before. Then, a new study from SDSU shows that pollution in the San Diego River isn’t coming from septic tanks or homeless encampments, but by runoff from old sewage pipes that have been neglected and are now leaking. And, a new inewsource report finds that zero convictions have been made by the city attorney’s office for homelessness related infractions - despite Mayor Todd Gloria pushing for a more law-enforcement focused strategy to combat the issue. Plus, after years of debate, the city of San Diego is taking initial steps to convert the old downtown library building located on 8th and E streets into a homeless shelter. Also, One of the bills that has passed through the legislature and is on Governor Newsom's desk would offer cash benefits to unemployed, undocumented workers who are currently excluded from the state's unemployment insurance program. Finally, residents of Allensworth, a town in the Central Valley that was founded as a kind of Black utopia back in 1908, are fighting to preserve the town’s Black history - as well as it’s future.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO