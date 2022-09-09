Sacramento man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A district judge sentenced a man to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin into Spokane, and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Dennis Ray Hopkins, 42, of Sacramento, California, pleaded guilty to four offenses. He will also serve five years of supervised release following his release.

According to court documents, Hopkins checked out of a Spokane-area hotel in June of 2019, where hotel employees found 600 grams of methamphetamine in his room.

Two years later, in July of 2021, federal agents searched another room rented by Hopkins at a Spokane-area hotel. Agents seized over twelve ounces of methamphetamine, nearly five ounces of heroin, and three firearms.

Hopkins was a prior convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

As part of his plea agreement, Hopkins accepted responsibility for the abandoned methamphetamine found in 2019 and the methamphetamine, heroin, and firearms seized during the search in 2021.

“Mr. Hopkins had multiple firearms in a Spokane-area hotel along with large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref stated. “Where guns and drugs intersect, we will continue to work closely with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to ensure dangerous offenders are held accountable.”

“The FBI is dedicated to combating violent crime through the investigation of drug and firearm violations,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “The FBI and our partners are working every day to protect the communities where we live and work. Mr. Hopkins’s case is a perfect example of the hard work we all do to combat violent crime in Washington state.”

This case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the FBI, with significant assistance from the Spokane Safe Streets Task Force. The FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force also contributed to this case.

