ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

A handful of Nicholls students staged a peaceful protest Thursday. Here's why.

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbaly_0hnuYFuM00

A small group of students staged a peaceful protest Thursday at Nicholls State University in hopes of persuading officials to offer higher pay to student workers on campus.

Around noon, eight students walked out of their classrooms and carried signs into the quad touting their cause.

Esperanza Sanchez, 22, a psychology major and head of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, was joined by a few of the group's roughly 30 members.

Student workers earn $7.25 an hour and are only allowed to work up to 20 hours a week, university officials confirmed. About 500 student workers, all considered part-time, are employed on campus for a variety of jobs in places such as the library, rec center, and daycare center.

While no student workers attended Thursday's protest, Sanchez and others who did said the workers' pay and hours are not enough to live on.

"No one is able to live off of $200 every two weeks," said sophomore biology major Emily Lubag.

The students said they realize enrollment, and the tuition it brings in, is down and that the state Legislature also has a say in how much money is available for public university salaries.

"We're basically using the campus as a means to get our voices out there and gain some traction so that way legislators will be able to hear us," Sanchez said. "There's just an inequality of salaries."

Local education:Schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron shares some of his goals beyond rebuilding after Ida

Louisiana:How many Louisiana graduates regret their college major?

Nicholls President Jay Clune was not immediately available for comment.

University spokesman Jerad David said the student workers are important to Nicholls.

"We value the work they do tremendously," David said.

He added that enrollment has declined from 6,239 last fall to 5,899 this semester and that budgets have been tight.

Nicholls used to receive 75% of its money from state taxes and 25% from student tuition. A few years ago, the state slashed the amounts it gave to universities and Nicholls flipped its model.

Nicholls also has to abide by state and federal guidelines when it sets student workers' pay, David said.

Vice President of Student Affairs Michele Caruso said the protest was perfectly peaceful and that the students have a right to express themselves that way. She said there are many ways for a student employee to report problems or concerns, including an online form on the university website.

"Students do have multiple avenues to report any concerns or grievances they may have," Caruso said, "even if their supervisor or any person that's involved doesn't respond."

Comments / 4

Timmy
3d ago

I had both my kids go to Nicholls and they worked there. The jobs are just for a little side money not meant to live on.If the college paid more for jobs they would charge more for tuition . 500 students x $7.50 @hour x 20 hours = $ 72,500 a month that the school pays students.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Thibodaux, LA
Education
City
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Society
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Legislature#Protest
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General and MBP announce new Prevention on the Go online platform

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced their new Prevention on the Go platform, MyPOGO, providing access to free cancer screenings at your fingertips. “MyPOGO makes it easy and convenient to access your free cancer screenings. Create your account now to save time and make scheduling your free screenings quick and simple,” reads a statement from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Airbase Splash Pad Hours Change

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that the Melvin Johnson Jr. (Airbase) Splash Pad hours have changed. Beginning September 6, 2022, the splash pad will be open Saturdays & Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars because the Splash Pad will close for the season on October 3.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Protests
houmatimes.com

Have a Fais-Do-Do at This Week’s Cajun Jam in Houma

Don’t miss the first Cajun Jam in Terrebonne Parish hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society at C’est Bon Cafe this Wednesday, September 14. The Cajun Music Preservation Society strives to keep the Cajun musical heritage alive. It will be a special jam with Waylon Thibodeaux. Bring the whole family to experience the culture at C’est Bon Cafe, 1687 Grand Caillou Road in Houma, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Here’s what’s happening this weekend, Sept. 9-11, in Terrebonne & Lafourche

Here are five things happening in Terrebonne and Lafourche this weekend!. Tawasi Antiques and Art Show | Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11 | Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event! This year join in the fun at the 45th annual show and check out a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all 3 days. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

456
Followers
98
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy