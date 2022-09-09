Read full article on original website
49ers Would Listen to Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer From Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers are willing to engage in discussions centered around a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Asked about whether he'd entertain sending Garoppolo to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the franchise's general stance. "Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything," he told reporters. "That...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'
Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives
Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022. Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson May Be 'Pissed' About Leaked Contract Details
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may not be too enthused when details of his contract negotiations with the team spilt out into the open. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Jackson declined a six-year extension worth up to $290 million with $133 million guaranteed. Mortensen also included a note that "union sources framed the Ravens' talks with Jackson as 'good faith'":
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Believed to Have Suffered Torn Pec Injury vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's 23-20 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the Steelers are holding out hope that it's only a partial tear, which would allow Watt to return...
Justin Reid Kicking for Chiefs After Harrison Butker's Ankle Injury vs. Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid found himself playing multiple positions in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals after kicker Harrison Butker was carted off the field in the first quarter. Reid was called upon to serve as Kansas City's kicker after Butker exited. He drilled an extra point...
Elijah Mitchell Ruled Out for 49ers vs. Bears With Knee Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before exiting. It's a tough blow for Mitchell, who was in...
Matt Ryan, Colts Rally from 17-Point Deficit to Tie Davis Mills, Texans in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but veteran quarterback Matt Ryan had other plans. The 37-year-old helped lead a comeback that saw the Colts score 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, which ended in a 20-20 tie.
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'You'll Continue to Write our Obituary' After Loss vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith expects some negative reviews for his team following a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's season opener. "You'll continue to write our obituary," he told reporters. Who cares? We have 16 games." He also said, "You buried us in May. Bury...
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1
Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Will Miss 'Several Weeks'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo thumb surgery and miss "several weeks" after exiting Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters. ESPN's Todd Archer, citing multiple sources, reported that Prescott "is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and the injury...
Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts
Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 1 Results
The Jacksonville Jaguars owned the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in both 2021 and 2022. With the expected growth the franchise is hoping to see this season, it will be hoping to not end up with the top pick again in the 2023 draft. The season didn't...
ESPN: Texas' Bijan Robinson Considered Top RB Prospect Since Saquon Barkley by Scouts
NFL teams have soured on taking running backs early in drafts, but Texas star Bijan Robinson could change that trend. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Robinson is "getting top-15 buzz" as one of the top prospects in years at the position. "Many scouts believe that Robinson is the best overall running...
Kiper: USC's Jordan Addison 'NFL-Ready Right Now,' Could Be WR1 in 2023 Draft Class
ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes USC's Jordan Addison will make an immediate impact when he makes the jump to the next level. Kiper said Monday that Addison could "absolutely" be the No. 1 wide receiver on the 2023 NFL draft board. He wrote that Addison "already is...
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Miss Only a Month
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
Fantasy Alert: Commanders Want to Find 'More Ways' to Use Antonio Gibson in Space
There will be major question marks regarding the Washington Commanders backfield once Brian Robinson is able to return to the field, namely for fantasy players. The rookie appeared to be the favorite to earn the starting job ahead of Antonio Gibson before he was shot multiple times in August in an attempted robbery against him.
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
