OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path

As Danny Stutsman exited toward the southeast tunnel at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, he heard someone in the stands screaming his name. A hollering child, backed by a posse of other youths, wanted to cap off his first OU game with meeting its rising star linebacker. After a fellow child pointed out that the contest was the other’s first attended game, Stutsman noticed and introduced himself to the group of young Sooners fans.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO