ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path

By Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again

It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'He's like a sponge': Danny Stutsman collects 4 tackles for loss, becoming leader of Sooners' defense

As Danny Stutsman exited toward the southeast tunnel at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, he heard someone in the stands screaming his name. A hollering child, backed by a posse of other youths, wanted to cap off his first OU game with meeting its rising star linebacker. After a fellow child pointed out that the contest was the other’s first attended game, Stutsman noticed and introduced himself to the group of young Sooners fans.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Key Lawrence, Wanya Morris not warming up ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kent State

Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris are not warming up ahead of its matchup with Kent State on Saturday evening. Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, was spotted in street clothes on Owen Field's sideline. The starting defender recorded three tackles in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP last Saturday.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Tulane 3-0 at Santa Clara Tournament

Oklahoma (6-2) swept its second consecutive match, defeating Tulane 3-0 in the Santa Clara Tournament on Saturday evening. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston led the Sooners with nine kills on 24 attacks. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton had eight kills on just 10 attacks. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners surge in 2nd half to beat Kent State 33-3 in Norman (Live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday night in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims made seven catches for 163 yards and two of those scores. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles — four for loss.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 33-3 win over Kent State

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 in Norman on Saturday night. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded 11 total tackles while junior defensive end Reggie Grimes and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman recorded a...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Rollercoaster#American Football#College Football#Utep#Missouri State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy