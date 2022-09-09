OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path

Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football: Four downs on OU’s tale-of-two-halves against Kent State
There seem to be two ways of looking at the Oklahoma football win over Kent State this past weekend. One way of looking at it is that the Sooners’ lackluster first half signals potential issues in the OU offense that could become bigger problems when the competition becomes considerably stronger in forthcoming weeks.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again
It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
news9.com
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
Oklahoma Daily
'He's like a sponge': Danny Stutsman collects 4 tackles for loss, becoming leader of Sooners' defense
As Danny Stutsman exited toward the southeast tunnel at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, he heard someone in the stands screaming his name. A hollering child, backed by a posse of other youths, wanted to cap off his first OU game with meeting its rising star linebacker. After a fellow child pointed out that the contest was the other’s first attended game, Stutsman noticed and introduced himself to the group of young Sooners fans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners 'one step closer' to developing identity after slow offensive start in win over Kent State
Oklahoma met adversity head on for the first time in the Brent Venables era on Saturday. Against Kent State — a Group of Five opponent and 33.5-point underdog — the Sooners’ offense was held scoreless during its first four drives, eventually even falling behind the Golden Flashes 3-0 late in the second half.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners use offensive onslaught to take down Oral Roberts 5-2 on road
Oklahoma (3-2-2) defeated Oral Roberts (4-3-1) 5-2 on Sunday evening in Tulsa. As the Sooners have looked to get over their offensive slump, having only scored eight goals in the past six games, they had an aggressive offensive performance with 23 shots and eight corners, leading to five goals. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling leaves game against Kent State with apparent injury
Editor's note: Stripling later returned to the sideline after working on his lower body. Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling left No. 7 Oklahoma's (1-0) game against Kent State (0-1) Saturday with an apparent injury. Stripling headed to the locker room with under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, seemingly...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Key Lawrence, Wanya Morris not warming up ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kent State
Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris are not warming up ahead of its matchup with Kent State on Saturday evening. Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, was spotted in street clothes on Owen Field's sideline. The starting defender recorded three tackles in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP last Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Tulane 3-0 at Santa Clara Tournament
Oklahoma (6-2) swept its second consecutive match, defeating Tulane 3-0 in the Santa Clara Tournament on Saturday evening. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston led the Sooners with nine kills on 24 attacks. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton had eight kills on just 10 attacks. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners surge in 2nd half to beat Kent State 33-3 in Norman (Live scoring summary, highlights)
No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday night in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims made seven catches for 163 yards and two of those scores. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles — four for loss.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 33-3 win over Kent State
No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 in Norman on Saturday night. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game 21-of-28 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded 11 total tackles while junior defensive end Reggie Grimes and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman recorded a...
Sooners Freshman Earns Adrian Peterson Reference From Venables
Plenty of Oklahoma Sooners saw game action in the Sept. 3 win over UTEP, nearly 70 players by Brent Venables' count. It's possible that as many see action Saturday against Kent State. The Sooners are nearly a five-touchdown favorite over the Golden Flashes. But one of the most exciting moments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kent State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 33-3 win over Kent State.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
firstsportz.com
“From Edmond to PGA”- Austin Eckroat among 25 to secure exclusive PGA Tour Card
It was a good day for Austin Eckroat, who took away a PGA Card with him. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a three day event which ended on Sunday evening. Justin Suh won the championship and there were 25 others who were entitled to secure the prestigious PGA Tour cards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
Comments / 0