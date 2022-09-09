Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.82, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.84 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 29 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 12, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Travis Harshbarger on the Boller-Mills Ranch northeast of Wright, Wyoming. Travis writes: "I like this photo because of the sun hitting the tops of the hills. You can almost smell the sagebrush in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Sam Lightner Visits The Ghost Of Cattle Kate
As a side gig to my supposed-writing career, which is actually a side gig (it would seem) to my "climbing" career, I make videos for the Wyoming History Channel. To do so I write a script about some fascinating...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of September 5 – 10, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 5 – 10, 2022. To alert of an obituary, please email: Jen@CowboyStateDaily.com. Our condolences to family and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Working To Make Sure Hunting With Drones Is Illegal & Strengthening Trespass Laws
Legislators looking to clarify prohibitions on the use of drones for hunting, as well as trespass laws related to hunting this week. Wyoming legislators plan this week to consider making sure drones are included in the legal definition of "aircraft" forbidden...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale
Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up "wild" horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We'll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term "wild" shortly.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rabbit Disease Causing Unprecedented Golden Eagle Decline in Big Horn Basin
In the Big Horn Basin, golden eagles are the apex predator, and their primary prey is cottontail rabbits. But a deadly disease has decimated the rabbit population, which are a key food to many different predators — so any decline in their numbers will affect the entire ecosystem.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman Will Not Participate In Any General Election Debates
If you want a chance to see Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman debate again before the general election, you'll have to watch an archived version from the primary election. Hageman on Monday said that she will not be participating in...
