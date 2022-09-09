ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Focus Daily News

FRIGHTS’N LIGHTS ILLUMINATES HALLOWEEN SEASON OCTOBER 1-31 AT FRISCO’S RIDERS FIELD

The Lightmare Before Christmas’ is back in Frisco, along with new, interactive attractions to add to the wonderland of Halloween delight. FRISCO, Texas (September 12, 2022) – Frights’n Lights Frisco, Texas’s ultimate Halloween adventure – where ghouls glow, spirits shine and things go “bump” in the light – is back for a 2022 Halloween season October 1-31 at Riders Field in Frisco. Frights’n Lights is produced by Peerless Production Group, which also produces Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, a magnificent light show and winter carnival experience that will also be held at Riders Field from November 18 through December 31.
FRISCO, TX
Focus Daily News

Six Flags Over Texas Honored With Golden Ticket Award

ARLINGTON, Texas — September 10, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, The Thrill Capital of Texas, today received a highly coveted award during Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards:. Best New Show for Christmas At The Southern Palace. “With a live band, amazing vocalists and colorful costumes and...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Autumn Concert Series Start September 24

Thanks to a grant by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, this summer’s popular, free concert series will continue on into the fall, beginning Saturday, September 24 with a show by Mars Hall Band, 7 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. A favorite at Texas corporate events...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Buzzed Bull Creamery Grapevine Opens September 12

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 7, 2022) – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream…with the addition of alcohol. Imagine the possibilities when you take your favorite flavor of ice cream, add some toppings and combine with your favorite spirit. That’s exactly what Buzzed Bull Creamery has done, and well they have our attention. Honey, pecan and bourbon, yes please!
GRAPEVINE, TX
Focus Daily News

Fort Worth Resident Wins Mega Millions $3 Million Prize

AUSTIN – Someone in Fort Worth is a millionaire, after a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Someone, who’s the lucky winner, well we might never know since the claimant elected to remain anonymous. Probably not a bad idea, although if your neighbor arrives home in a Ferrari this week, they might be the lucky winner.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Kim & Jenny’s Cafe in Wheatland Plaza – Back in Business!

Kim & Jenny’s Café in Wheatland Plaza has been a favorite gathering place for Duncanville residents for many years. When other longtime tenants, like Minyard Food Store and Eckerd Pharmacy, vacated the aging Wheatland strip mall, Kim & Jenny’s kept hanging on. But the original owners sold the restaurant to an out-of-towner when they moved to Midlothian and opened a new restaurant there.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Mansfield ISD to Host Safety & Security Parent Meetings

Mansfield ISD is hosting a series of meetings to share information with parents and the community about the district’s safety initiatives. The meetings are intended to answer questions about how the district is providing a secure environment for students and staff. At the meetings, Mansfield ISD’s Safety & Security...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Robert Cray Band Performs at Strauss Square Sept. 30

Legendary American roots/blues/soul and R&B artist Robert Cray and his band will perform on the Strauss Square outdoor concert stage Sept. 30. Their performance is presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center, and features support from local recording artist Quentin Moore. Tickets and merchandise packages are available now through tickets.onelivemedia.com/event/premium-merch-package-strauss-square/listing. Robert...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Experience ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ At Dallas Chocolate Festival Sept. 9-11

The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

City Council Approves Salary Increase For Desoto Police Department, City Employees

DESOTO – At this week’s DeSoto City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow the City Manager to include funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget to implement the compensation changes recommended by the Classification & Compensation Study. This means DeSoto will use the Market Average for General Government employees and the Top Third Market data for Civil Service employees.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Wild Turkey Bourbon Sponsoring Happy Hour Unplugged

(DALLAS) – The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce that Wild Turkey® will be supporting the popular PNC Patio Sessions for the months of September and October, before the outdoor series breaks for the winter. These FREE concerts are a showcase of local artists and bands that have made Sammons Park the go-to, after-work spot for cool drinks and great music every Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Jack Ingram, Taylor Dayne to Headline 36th Annual GrapeFest Entertainment

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 2, 2022) – The 36th Annual GrapeFest®—A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, returns September 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2022, to historic Grapevine, featuring four days of premium wine tastings and all-new for 2022 VIP Tasting Events, Charcuterie Workshops, a GrapeStomp contest, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and amazing performances across four live music stages.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Focus Daily News

Damn Tall Buildings Opens at Coppell Arts Center Sept. 9

“Damn Tall Buildings,” a dynamic bluegrass quartet, opens at Coppell Arts Center September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling 972-304-7047.
COPPELL, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

