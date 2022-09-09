The Lightmare Before Christmas’ is back in Frisco, along with new, interactive attractions to add to the wonderland of Halloween delight. FRISCO, Texas (September 12, 2022) – Frights’n Lights Frisco, Texas’s ultimate Halloween adventure – where ghouls glow, spirits shine and things go “bump” in the light – is back for a 2022 Halloween season October 1-31 at Riders Field in Frisco. Frights’n Lights is produced by Peerless Production Group, which also produces Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, a magnificent light show and winter carnival experience that will also be held at Riders Field from November 18 through December 31.

