Elijah Wood And More OG Lord Of The Rings Hobbits Respond To Racist Backlash Against Amazon's Rings Of Power Series
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power receives racist backlash, Elijah Wood and a few other franchise OGs have responded.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes
Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
CNET
Original 'LOTR' Hobbits Support 'Rings of Power' Cast Amid Racist Backlash
The four original hobbits from The Lord of the Rings trilogy of movies have posted their support of the Rings of Power cast amid racist backlash about the Amazon Prime Video series' choice to cast diverse actors in roles. Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Billy Boyd (Pippin) and Elijah Wood (Frodo) appeared...
Hollywood Shows Support for LOTR: The Rings of Power Star Ismael Cruz Córdova After Racist Attacks
Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and the original Lord of the Rings cast have since shown support for the fantasy show's diverse cast Ismael Cruz Córdova recently made history by being the first Latino elf to grace the Lord of the Rings saga in Prime Video's Tolkien-based prequel, The Rings of Power. While it's a role he's dreamed of playing since childhood, not everyone has been supportive of the 35-year-old actor as he's been plagued by racist messaging from internet users. The Rings of Power notably added more diversity...
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
TVGuide.com
Severance Season 2: Latest News, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
Anyone with taste knows that Severance is one of the best shows of 2022. Throughout its first season, the Apple TV+ series gave us everything from baby goats, a batsh--t Patricia Arquette character, old man romance, and so much more. It also steadily built up enough tension and mystery to earn its thrilling cliffhanger, leaving us waiting impatiently for Season 2.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Comic Series After Only One Season
Amazon Prime has canceled a new comic book series after only one season. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has chosen not to pick up Paper Girls, a sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel of the same, for a second season. The outlet notes that the show's producing studio, Legendary Television, is planning to search for another streamer or network that might be interested in picking up the show for another season.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans think they’ve figured out who Halbrand is
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, “Adar”. Halbrand is perhaps the most enigmatic character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far, and that’s saying something, because not even The Stranger falling down to Middle-earth with a comet has managed to raise as many eyebrows as this lost man from the Southlands.
CNET
See the Final Trailer for 'Andor,' the New Star Wars Rebel Origin Story
We're just weeks away from Andor's three-episode Sept. 21 premiere, when the early days of Star Wars' darkly heroic rebel spy will be revealed. The Disney Plus show takes place five years before 2016 spinoff film Rogue One, as the Galactic Empire tightens its iron grip on the galaxy in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis Deliver a Dud of a Disney Remake
When caught in that perennial dilemma of going head-to-head with an identical-sounding movie (meteor threatens planet; volcano threatens city; Truman Capote makes friends), it’s probably comforting when a filmmaker can tell himself his competitor is a nobody whose film won’t be a real concern. What you don’t want is for the other movie to be made by Guillermo del Toro — especially when the subject is one the Mexican auteur was practically born to interpret. But Robert Zemeckis’ live action/CG hybrid version of Pinocchio wouldn’t be in a great spot even without a second ambitious adaptation coming soon. A well-intentioned work...
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
House of the Dragon viewers complain about ‘awful’ episode three ‘plot hole’
House of the Dragon viewers have shared complaints about an apparent plot hole in the latest episode.The Game of Thrones spin-off has aired three episodes so far. The latest, titled “Second of his Name”, features epic battle sequences reminiscent of those for which Thrones was renowned.Spoilers follow for episode three of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!In the episode, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is seen wading into battle and being met with a barrage of arrows from seemingly every direction. Nonetheless, he manages to escape the flurry alive, eventually going on to a showdown with...
tvinsider.com
Final ‘Andor’ Trailer, Jude Law in ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More From Star Wars at D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered. Here, we’ve compiled a roundup...
TVGuide.com
Ahsoka Series: Cast, Teaser Trailer, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
We are getting closer and closer to the premiere of what may be Disney+'s most anticipated Star Wars series: Ahsoka. The live-action drama will follow Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a beloved character from the franchise's animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who made her debut as the live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2, reprises her role as the Jedi Rebel.
ComicBook
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Strengthens a Popular Halbrand Theory
'The Rings of Power' Episode 3 offers more insight into Halbrand's true identity. And while it seemingly debunks 1 popular theory, it strengthens another.
