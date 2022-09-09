Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a days-long live fire training beginning on Thursday in a building located at the Butron Mesa Training Center in Lompoc The post Santa Barbara County Fire to conduct live fire training exercises in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists
Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Arlington, Virginia. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters station and at each of...
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Lompoc Record
Linda Michoacana in Santa Maria, Lompoc offers original artisan popsicle flavors
Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors. They established their first store in Santa Maria...
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11
The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday. The post Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
Lompoc Record
Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place
If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development
Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
Lompoc Record
From the Vault: September 12 special edition of the Santa Maria Times
The world watched in shock as images of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks filled television screens across the globe in 2001. Major newspaper publications produced afternoon extra editions for the first time in decades, and papers of all sizes brought news, images and perspectives on the attacks to America's doorsteps.
Brief closure of park near Kellogg Elementary School in Goleta
Berkeley Park playground will be temporarily closed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19 to make improvements to the play area. The post Brief closure of park near Kellogg Elementary School in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail being investigated by coroner's office
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials. Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication,...
Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down
It's your chance to make a difference in the lives of local military veterans in need of help and support. The 10th annual Santa Maria Veterans Stand Down returns on Saturday, October 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara
Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
L.A. Weekly
Mary Alice Brown Arrested after Hit-and-Run on North H Street [Santa Barbara, CA]
Mary Alice Brown Involved in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on North H Street That Left One Injured. The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. near the parking lot of 99 Cents Only Store on August 8th. According to reports, a 51-year-old woman was walking in the area when Brown hit her and knocked...
Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The post Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
