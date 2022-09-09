ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists

Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Arlington, Virginia. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters station and at each of...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Lompoc Record

Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos

Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place

If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development

Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

From the Vault: September 12 special edition of the Santa Maria Times

The world watched in shock as images of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks filled television screens across the globe in 2001. Major newspaper publications produced afternoon extra editions for the first time in decades, and papers of all sizes brought news, images and perspectives on the attacks to America's doorsteps.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Omicron Vaccine Arrives to Santa Barbara

Though new cases of COVID-19 continue to afflict people every day, the rate has been slowing since mid-July in California and Santa Barbara County. As well, the new updated vaccine developed for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strains has made its way to pharmacies and doctors’ offices in recent days after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use on an emergency basis at the end of August.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Rock Snake Finding a New Home

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Rock Snake is now meeting its end as the City is asking for rock owners to pick up their contributed rock through the month of September. Beginning in October, the SLO Painted Rock group along with Wanda Kohl and any volunteers interested, will be out collecting the remaining rocks. They plan to be out at the lake Saturday mornings through October from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

